all announcements and trailers confirmed for the Geoff Keighley gala

Ladies and gentlemen, the day has finally come. This same morning of Thursday 9 to Friday 10 December from 01:30 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time, check here the time for your country) The Game Awards 2021 gala will take place. The ceremony that unofficially shelves the year with the most relevant awards in the industry.

While all eyes are on him GOTY 2021 winnerIt is clear that our dear friend Geoff Keighley is great at doing one thing: warming up. That’s right, the gala will have a huge number of video game ads and surprises unexpected for which we are already rubbing our hands.

However, some of the revelations we already know in advance and here we are going to do a precise review of what we do know we will see. Fasten your belts, curves are coming.

New look at the Suicide Squad game

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the official name of Rocksteady’s new work. The formula is perfectly known, since we will control the group of villains on one of his completely impossible missions. The last trailer we could see it just a few months ago.

ARC Raiders, new game from Embark

When a new studio is formed with expert developers, you know that there is good material on your hands. Embark Studios is the group formed by former DICE members and during the event will show ARC Raiders, his first work. Of course, a small look is already available to be clear about what awaits us.

Improbable video game reveal

Another new crib studio will show its first project to the public. Unlikely is the name of the study formed by BioWare veteran Aaryn Flynn. The little we know is that will use Unreal Engine 4 and SpatialOS, a cloud-based technology aimed at creating servers packed with players. Or what is the same, an MMO.

Saber Interactive Title Rain

Why show a new game when you can show five at once? That is what the Saber Interactive offices must have thought, the studio specialized in ports to Nintendo Switch. As they have indicated on their website, there will be five games that we can see.

Yes indeed, will be divided between The Game Awards 2021 and Twitch Winter Gathering. A new game revealed and a trailer for Keighley’s gala, while the other three games will be shown at the Twitch event; don’t worry, it takes place on December 10th.

Halo series trailer

One of the great projects that Microsoft is up to is the arrival, at last, of a huge audiovisual production based on the universe of the Master Chief. Halo will have its own series in 2022, although we do not yet have an exact date for its arrival. Of course, we can take a look at the teaser that they have shared from the account of the gala.

Sonic 2 trailer and new video game

The blue hedgehog will arrive in time to show his own trailer as well. The first installment of the Sega mascot was successful enough for it to repeat its presence on the big screen. Jim Carrey will return to incarnate Dr. Eggman and the cast will be joined by a Tails that we have already seen on the movie poster. Let’s not forget Knuckles, who will be voiced by Idris Elba himself.

The speed ration will not only be enjoyed in theaters, but the new game of the character will also be shown. Everything indicates that it will be the work shown very briefly during the 30th anniversary of Sonic and whose title aims to be Sonic frontiers. Today we will leave doubts.

The Matrix Awakens in Unreal Engine 5

Something quite interesting is up Epic Games together with the team led by Lana Wachowski. The new film with Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss is just around the corner and an experience for PS5 and Xbox Series will be revealed definitively today at The Game Awards 2021.

The Unreal Engine 5 has allowed us to see Neo wondering how we can tell if our world is real. Ah, you can go downloading to be prepared:

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The effort that Bungie puts on the table is enormous. The company wants to return to offer us new content for Destiny 2 and we do not know how to do anything other than welcome it with open arms. This time it’s the turn of The Witch Queen, an expansion for the MMO that promises to immerse us in his world again.

Something special from InnerSloth

Last year we got to see the new aerial map of Among Us, but this time the development team promises something completely new. We don’t know what it could be, but if it’s integrated into the game, chances are that its popularity will skyrocket.

Homeworld 3

Years have passed, many, perhaps too many, but here we are. Homeworld 3 will be shown during the ceremony, with a launch scheduled for 2022. As usual in previous cases, we have a little glimpse before the show starts.

All systems green.

Crews are standing by.

Four games to be announced for Xbox Game Pass on PC

This is indeed a great confirmed mystery. Microsoft itself has revealed that four games will be announced as part of Xbox Game Pass on launch day. Of course, it will be for PC and of course not one of those who make up the quartet has been revealed. We will have to be vigilant.

Rock & roll with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The spin-off of the Borderlands saga will again show its face, also after its revelation for the first time at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2021. Most likely, we will see gameplay of a game that has to come out in just a few weeks. Although, does it seem that there will be a teaser about another project?

Geoff Keighley’s hype train

Room for speculation, but entirely created by the host of the gala. We will see more announcements than awards given, as Keighley assured that between 40 and 50 titles will be shown. In fact, the number of novelties will reach double digits. A nice flurry of construction.

To raise the temperature even more, the master of ceremonies aims for “four or five” real bombs. To give us an idea of ​​what we could see, ensure that each of them is at the level of the Elden Ring gameplay. Finally, he lacked time to make us bite our nails saying that an ad that has been preparing for two and a half years, will be released today.

Those who will not be in The Game Awards 2021

We also have several confirmed absences. Activision Blizzard will not be part of the gala, regardless of the nominations that their games have received. BioWare has disassociated itself from Dragon Age 4, which we will not see again until 2022. The NFTs were already ruled out by Keighley, but to be more emphatic, he has indicated that the criticized Ubisoft Quartz system will not have its space.