Alfredo ‘Chango’ Moreno left his mark on Mexican soccer

The Argentine forward became a guarantee of good results in the eight Mexican teams in which he played

MEXICO — Alfredo ‘Chango’ Moreno, who died this Wednesday at the age of 41, leaves a mark in soccer as the Argentine with the most scores in the MX League: 146. In addition, since 2007 no one has exceeded his number of as many (18) as scoring champion in regular tournament.

The forward born in Argentina, played in eight Mexican soccer clubs, seven of them in the First Division, and thanks to his gift as a scorer in some he repeated.

Alfredo Moreno won the league title with Xolos de Tijuana. Imago7

Alfredo Moreno came for the first time to Mexico in 2001 to play with Necaxa, as part of the exchange that at that time the Televisa Group Soccer Council had with Boca Juniors, a club in which the deceased emerged two years earlier. It was Jorge Griffa who recruited him into the lower forces of the Argentine club.

Necaxa (twice), saint Louis (twice), America, Atlas, Xolos, Puebla, Veracruz and Celaya (in Liga de Ascenso) are the teams in which he worked Alfredo Moreno.

Only once was he champion of the league and it was in Mexican soccer, under the guidance of Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed in 2012, when Xolos surprised by beating Toluca in the final.

Already with San Luis he was scoring champion in the Apertura 2007 with 18 annotations. In 2014 he left the First Division to join Celaya with a personal best: 146 goals.

After a year of not playing, in 2016 he had the opportunity to return to the fields with Celaya, a club in which he scored 15 times in two years.

More goals came from his shoes for Necaxa: 58; with San Luis he made 51, with Xolos 16, with Atlas 11, with América 4, with Puebla and with Veracruz 3.

It is worth mentioning that Alfredo Moreno He participated as a reinforcement with Tigres in the 2006 Copa Libertadores.

The most important team in which Alfredo Moreno rendered his services was the America; his great tournament that crowned him the best network breaker in San Luis led him to Coapa in 2008, although he only scored four times in 14 games.

Internationally, he won two Copa Libertadores with Boca Juniors in 2000 and 2003; It is worth mentioning that in 2003, precisely, it was the only time he left Mexico to play again with Boca, since then he returned with the Rayos.

This Wednesday, a cancer in the intestines took his life in a hospital in Aguascalientes.