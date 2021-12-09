Alejandro Sanz and other celebrities who were born in December

The month of December It is one of the most special of the year. The streets are filled with lights and the faces of smiles and illusion as the Christmas. It is the month in which, even if it is not your birthday, you receive gifts and you get together with your loved ones.

But for some, December is even more important, since it is the month in which they were born. Possibly, in their childhood they suffered from the fact that they were always the smallest of the class and they got more than one upset when all their friends were already 18 and they still weren’t allowed to enter the discos.

Alejandro Sanz is one of the celebrities who have a birthday in the last calendar month, But he is not the only one. Let’s take a look at the familiar faces that were born in December:

Birtney Spears (December 2)

This 2021, Britney Spears has been able to celebrate her birthday without being tutored by her father. After 13 years without that autonomy, the singer has celebrated its 40 in Cabo San Lucas, a paradisiacal beach in Mexico.

Amanda Seyfried and Julianne Moore (December 3)

The leading actress of the ‘Mamma Mia’ movies He has turned 36 this month. Seyfried acknowledged in 2018 that he suffered from anxiety attacks, panic and stage fright, as consequences of the OCD he suffers, but he has received help and this 2021 we have been able to see it in the horror films’ You Should Have Left ‘and in’ The appearance of things’.

We were talking about her a few days ago at NovaMás because of how well she has managed to take over the years. Famous actress and producer Julianne Moore has turned 61 and his face is still as luminous as when he was 30. The catch? Use SPF every day and get very little sun exposure.

Natti Natasha (December 10)

In the world of reggaeton we find Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, better known as Natti Natasha. The Dominican singer-songwriter meets 36 years on December 10th and it is the first birthday she celebrates as a mother.

Jaime Lorente and Miguel Bernardeau (December 12)

The actor who gives life to Denver in ‘La Casa de Papel’ celebrates 30 this december. Lorente leaves his twenties in a great moment, with the premiere of the last season of the hit Netflix series that has swept the entire planet.

The same day turns 25 Miguel Bernardeau. The actor has made headlines recently for rumors that pointed to a breakup with Aitana. But he himself has denied it by sharing a story at his girlfriend’s concert at the WiZink in Madrid.

Taylor Swift (December 13)

The singer-songwriter and singer will celebrate 31 as one of the most powerful women in the world of music according to ‘Forbes’. His album ‘Folklore’ was, after the pandemic, the first album to sell a million copies.

Vanessa Hudgens (December 14)

The ‘Disney girl’ was born on December 14, 1988 and this year turns 32. For a few years, Hudgens has gained popularity on these dates and not because it is her birthday. The actress stars every Christmas in Netflix’s ‘Princess Change’ saga.

Alejandro Sanz, Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish, Christina Aguilera, Santiago Cañizares and Sia (December 18)

December 18 is a day of celebrations, since several famous people were born that same day. In Spain we have Alejandro Sanz, that this 2021 will turn 53, and the goalkeeper of Real Madrid, Valencia and Celta de Vigo, Santiago Cañizares, who turns 52.

On the other hand, we also find the singer Billie eilish, who will be 20 years old; Christina Aguilera, which will make 41 and the singer Sia, 46. He will also celebrate his birthday on the 18th Brad Pitt, which will be 58 years ago.

Anna Castillo (December 22)

Around Christmas day Anna Castillo was born in Barcelona. The young woman will turn 29 years old, being one of the most popular Spanish actresses of the moment. You can currently see her in the Netflix movie ‘Where two fit’.

Kit Harington (December 26)

The actor who plays the famous Jon Snow from ‘Game of Thrones’ will turn 35 the day after Christmas. He also celebrates his first birthday as a father with his wife Rose Leslie.

Thimothée Chalamet (December 27)

One of the most acclaimed actors of the moment is also from December. On the 27th, the American-French interpreter will do the 26. This 2021 he has starred in the first part of the ‘Dune’ saga, ‘Don’t look up’ and ‘The French chronicle’. And he has become the actor of the moment without any doubt.

Silvia Alonso (December 28)

On April Fools’ Day the actress Silvia Alonso was born, who this year will turn 32. Will you celebrate with your boyfriend David Broncano? Now that they are not hiding, perhaps we will see some token of love on social networks.

Diego Luna (December 29)

Another actor born in December is Diego Luna, who will turn 42. You may have seen him as a young man in ‘Dirty Dancing 2’ or recently in ‘Rogue One’, from the ‘Star Wars’ saga or in the ‘Narcos: Mexico’ series.

Nacho Vidal (December 30)

At the end of the year we have all 48 of the former actor, director and producer of pornographic films Nacho Vidal. Now an entrepreneur.

Marta Hazas, Anthony Hopkins, Val Kilmer (December 31)

The last day of the year is already a special day and, if you celebrate years on top, it is even more so. The Spanish actress Marta Hazas is one of those who blows out the candles before eating the grapes. He was born in 1977 and This year it celebrates its 44th.

The great actor Anthony Hopkins also celebrates his big day on the last day of the year. The Hollywood actor was born in 1937 and this year he meets 84 years.

Another of the greats of cinema, Val Kilmer, also celebrates the years on the 31st. Born in 1959, this year his turn blow out 62 candles.

