Alejandro Mayorga, in plans of the Machine for the Closing 2022

The Machine He has returned to training at the Noria and the ups and downs are cooking at a slow pace; However, the celestial have their sights set on the Pearl of the West, as they intend to seize the services of Alejandro mayorga, left side of Chivas from Guadalajara.

The defender played 14 games in the 2021 Apertura Tournament after having been on loan with the Pumas of the UNAM, where he also won a position as a starter, and today is the most real bet of the Machine to reinforce the left wing that has not been propped up for a long time.

In that sense, RECORD He was able to know that both institutions have already established positions and to make possible the arrival of the powerful full-back, rojiblancos and cement workers could resort to an exchange of footballers.

However, the institutions have not defined which Cruzazulino element would wear rojiblanco for the next tournament, but the truth is that Ricardo Peláez, sports director of the Flock, has identified the players that are of its confidence.

During the last contest, Blue Cross suffered to find his ideal left back, since they passed through that sector Adrian Aldrete, who suffered with the injuries, in addition to the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero, who ended up being the most used by the strategist Juan Reynoso in that sector.

If the arrival of Alejandro mayorga to Machine, the defender would be wearing the third shirt a large Mexican football team, after having played in Chivas and Pumas.

