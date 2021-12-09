Agustín Rossi covered a penalty in the definition against Talleres and was key for Boca to win the Argentine Cup

Boca Juniors outperformed workshops from the penalty spot at the end of the Argentine Cup and champion was crowned. After 0-0 in the 90 minutes, Agustín Rossi He was present again and saved a shot to lead Battaglia’s team to a new title.

Rossi was key to winning the Argentine Cup. Getty Images

Rossi was the figure of the champion. The goalkeeper, questioned during the season for some specific failures in decisive matches, once again demonstrated his ability to save penalties against Talleres in the final. His positive streak had started in the League Cup, a contest in which he saved two shots against River Plate and one against Racing Club.

In the Argentine Cup, Boca only conceded one goal in six games. On three occasions he finished 0-0 in regular time and defined from the penalty spot. There the figure of Agustín Rossi appeared. The goalkeeper showed off, in the first place, against River Plate in the round of 16. He lunged to his right at Julián Álvarez’s shot and deflected the ball. In the next phase, before the Board of Trustees, he again bet on his right side to avoid Marín’s goal.

Before Talleres, the ‘right of luck’ was once again the key against Fértoli to start the road to the championship. His teammates did not fail in the five shots and Boca shouted champion again in the Argentine Cup.