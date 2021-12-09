80 percent of people value having good physical and emotional health to be happy

MADRID, Dec. 9 (EUROPA PRESS) –

80 percent of people have recognized that having good physical and emotional health is the main priority to have a happy life, as reflected in the IV Study of Health and Lifestyle of Aegon.

This study reflects the constant concern that Spaniards have to take care of their health. According to the document, mental health is one of the most desired purposes by Spaniards for this coming year. More than 63 percent of those surveyed value their emotional health with a seven or more, a figure significantly lower compared to the assessment of their general health status. What’s more, 36.6 percent of those surveyed consider that their emotional well-being has worsened.

This has been reflected more in women and, in the case of stress, seven out of ten Spaniards admit to suffering it, especially in the youngest and women; as well as suicidal ideation in 15 percent of those surveyed.

In this regard, Aegon points out that to remedy this situation, there is no doubt that on many occasions the intervention of professionals is necessary, something that has not yet been fully internalized by the Spanish, since only 20.8 percent have attended to a psychologist.

On the other hand, the study reveals that 2021 has also been marked by the fall of 21 percent of the Spanish population that believes they have a healthy diet compared to the previous year. This downward trend reflects the lack of awareness for many of what not taking care of their diet can entail.

Likewise, the pandemic has influenced the eating habits of Spaniards, since for more than 25 percent it has been a conditioning factor in the improvement or neglect of their diet.

In relation to self-medication, almost one in four Spaniards admit to self-medication. In the case of personal relationships, respondents say that the pandemic has changed the

personal relationships for the worse, something especially important considering that having a good relationship with a partner and children (65.8%) and with family and friends (50.7%) are some of the most important factors for the happiness of Spaniards.

Finally, the study warns that more than 30 percent of the

Spaniards claim to have felt more alone in the last twelve months compared to 2020. Specifically, those who have seen their economic situation worsened (42.1%), women (37.9%) and the inhabitants of towns with more than 500,000 inhabitants (37.4%) are the groups that claim to have felt more alone this year than the previous year.