7 websites to do the invisible friend raffle

Ready for Christmas? Celebrate big with an invisible friend giveaway. These are the best websites to do it.

Do you want to celebrate Christmas in style? What better way to do it than by doing a invisible friend giveaway, a good way to thank and celebrate friendship, no matter how far away you are.

As you well know, the holiday season they are magic dates for share and celebrate Christmas, and many have the habit of celebrate the invisible friend, also known as secret friend or secret santa. And it is that who does not like an exchange of gifts, where you allow yourself to be surprised by the gift of the other.

This tradition is quite frequent among workers, family and friends. Is about gift someone secretly something in particular, clearly at the time of giving you will receive a present, making it a very emotional and fun moment.

If you want to do it this year and circumstances have not allowed you to carry out the draw in person, don’t worry. Now with technological advances, there are websites to do the invisible friend raffle for free, especially long distance.

The best applications and websites to organize the invisible friend raffle

Best websites to run the invisible friend giveaway

Organize the participants for the invisible friend giveaway It can be a bit tedious as participants generally have different schedules, but now it is possible automate the giveaway in a very easy way.

The web pages that we will see below have the same mechanics, since randomly select participantsHowever, some stand out for their speed and graphical interface.

My Wishlist

One of the most popular websites for free giveaways is My Wishlist, here you can create your invisible friend quite easily. When accessing the web you must click on “Start your Secret Santa”. After this, the group administrator must enter his name and email.

Now proceed to place the name and surname of the rest of the participants, after this you can exclude not to give to couples, and finally place the name of the group and the date of the draw. At this point, the web page will generate a URL that you must send to each of the participants.

Once you get the link as a participant of the invisible friend giveaway, select your name and write your email, in a matter of seconds you will receive the notification of who will be you secret friend.

Draw Names

Draw Names It is a website that fulfills what was promised, has a fairly simple interface where you must put the names of the participants and even add or remove participants at any time.

After this you must add exclusions if you wish, finally it will be necessary to put the name of the event, the date and even the amount of budget for the gift, with a minimum of $ 10 USD.

Upon completion, you must put your email and confirm it, the URL will be generated immediately so that you can send it to the participants.

Secret Santa Organizer

The website Secret Santa Organizer It is an easy-to-use platform, the only detail is that you must have the email of each participant at hand to register, write the name of each person, name and date of the event and place the minimum quantity for gifts.

Once you have created the event you must confirm it, this action will make it send the invitation to all participants with the name of the invisible friend.

Giftster

Other totally free invisible friend generator it is GiftsterTo use this platform it is essential to be registered, which is very easy. Once you have done so, you will have three options: “My Lists”, “Purchases” and “Groups”. If what you want is to make a secret friend giveaway Click on the “Groups” option.

After this you must place the names of each of the members of the draw with their respective email and click on “Save group and invite”In a matter of seconds all the members will receive an email with the name and to whom it corresponds to give it, you can also create a wish list, in this way they will know what would you like to receive.

Invisible Friend Online

Another quite popular page is Invisible Friend Online, this particular platform fulfills 100% what it promises: “carry out the invisible friend raffle online and for free”. When accessing the website you will have a form, there you must fill in with name, email and exclusion (if necessary).

Something to keep in mind is that Invisible Friend Online allows you to upload an Excel sheet, this facilitates the draw when there are multiple participants, once you have filled out the form click on “Go to step 2”.

In this step you must create giveaway name and write a message, finally click on “Send email” and in a matter of seconds all the participants they will receive the name of their invisible friend.

Elfster

Elfster is characterized by being a portal specialized in December celebrations, since you can make a wish list and share it, create a gift exchange and, of course, a invisible friend giveaway.

To carry out the draw in Elfster It will be necessary to be registered on the platform, but this is not a problem, since you can log in with your Gmail email.

After logging in you must write the event name, select the date of the draw, choose if you are an organizer or organizer and participant at the same time. At the end, choose how the gift will be delivered, either personally or by email, and if it is in a place, enter the address and time of the event.

Finally, it will be necessary write name and email, to finish click on “Send invites”. Then, each of the participants will receive by email the invisible friend raffle invitation.

Pikkado

Pikkado It is a web page with a minimalist interface that is very simple to use, you just have to click on “Create Group” and then it will show a form. At this point, the creator of the event must fill in the data (email, group name, first and last name and password).

Then you must write the name, surname and email of each of the participants and save the changes, an email will automatically be sent to all participants, the date of the draw can be set whenever you want and any modification made, participants will receive an email.

