343i removed two-thirds of Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite It has finally arrived. After years of uncertainty, the latest work from 343 Industries is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. However, getting to this point was not so easy. This goes beyond the delay we saw last year as A new report reveals that this project faced several rather serious problems.

According to a new report by Bloomberg, the development of Halo Infinite it was quite complicated, to the degree that the game was internally delayed multiple times, and part of the developers’ plans had to be scrapped. This is what Jason Schrerier, author of this research, mentions in this regard:

“In the summer of 2019, Halo Infinite was in crisis mode. The studio decided to cut almost two-thirds of its already planned set, leaving the managers to instruct a few designers to come into the office and do nothing while the studio thought about the next step. Eventually, the game’s open world was cut from a Zelda-style experience to something smaller. It soon became clear to some of the team that even with the commitments, getting Halo Infinite in decent form by fall would be impossible. But the release date was not a topic of discussion. Microsoft told 343 that it had to be a launch game for the next Xbox, which meant releasing it in November 2020. “

Along with this, it is mentioned that it was considered to launch the multiplayer of this game in 2019, with the campaign arriving in November 2020, as originally planned. It has also been revealed that 343 Industries considered using the Unreal Engine, this after problems with Faber, the tools that at the end of the day did end up using.

While some of 343 Industries’ plans, such as a sprawling open world, did not come true, Halo Infinite it is available now, and people are happy with the new installment. As if that were not enough, this installment will receive updates that will add new game modes and, probably, they will manage to introduce some of the deleted material.

In related topics, tomorrow we will see the first preview of the Halo series. Similarly, 343 Industries will allow replaying of the campaign missions.

Halo Infinite had its setbacks, and no one can deny that the image of the game was tainted. However, the final product, the one that reaches players today, is worth it, and in the future we will see more and more content for the new installment.

