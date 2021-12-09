3 action movies on NETFLIX that you have to see at least once in your life

In recent weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest to them, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can watch on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies of various themes and genres.

Under this panorama, we have created a selection of 3 movies that you have to see sometime in your life and that are on Netflix; The three films are of the action genre and that you will not be able to stop watching:

“The Transporter: Reloaded”

This is the French action genre film “El transportador: Recargado”, which had its premiere on October 8, 2015, but is now on the streaming giant, Netflix, becoming one of the most acclaimed within said film. platform.

Said film is part of the Transporter saga, thus being a quarter of said action production; said tape is posed as a reboot of the successful saga.

The production features the performances of Ed Skrein as Frank Martín Jr, Loan Chabanol as Anna, Lenn Kudrjawizki as Leo Imasov, and Radivoje Bukvic as Karasov.

“The Transporter: Reloaded” follows the story of Frank Martin Jr, who is known in France as “Transporter”, who is the best driver and mercenary in the area, who works for whoever can pay him for his services; their rules of life are: no names, no questions, and no negotiations.

His life changes completely after he meets a mysterious woman named Anna, who leads a group of assailants, and who aims to destroy one of the most dangerous Russian gangs of human traffickers of the moment.

“The forgotten battle”

This is the film “The Forgotten Battle”, which had a premiere on Netflix and is now positioned in the Top 10 of the most viewed, specifically in the number one place this beginning of the week.

Said film production hosted on Netflix, had a premiere in 2020; It is a Dutch film set in World War II, specifically about the Battle of the Scheldt in 1944.

The Forgotten Battle is a film that is set in Zeeland when it was occupied by the Germans in September 1944, this after the Normandy landings.

This production follows the story of a chief Buescher, who works in the mayor’s officer with nationalist work, where he will be involved in the Dutch resistance after his younger brother was executed under the orders of Commander Oberst Berghof after attacking German forces.

This is how he discovers that his brother Dick had been covertly photographing German artillery positions along the Escada River, so they will have the task of smuggling these photographs to the Allied forces advancing towards Walcheren Island.

Following this, a Dutch Wehrmacht volunteer assigned from the Eastern Front to serve as Commander Berghof’s secretary in Zealand, who soon became disillusioned with Nazi tactics, including the execution of civilian hostages.

And then, a sailor who served as a volunteer, resigned to combat after a German officer observes suspiciously.

This film follows the story of a Dutch Axis soldier, a British allied pilot and a Zeelandic resistance woman.

This production was interpreted and starred by Gijs Blom, Jamie Flatters, and Susan Radder, who play a character full of adrenaline and action, but also under a plot based on real events.

“Armed and dangerous”

It is the film “2 Guns” or “Armed and dangerous” in Latin America, which is within the genres of action and comedy, and was directed by the Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur, starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

This film production is based on a series of comics under the same name made by Boom! Studios; It premiered in August 2013, but is now hosted by streaming giant Netflix.

“Armed and Dangerous” follows the story of a criminal duo, Robert Trench and Michael Stigman, who are questioned by the US Border Patrol, after the drug trafficker Manny “Papi” Greco, in Mexico.

This film production was Denzel Washington’s first of the comedy genre, it follows a story full of action scenes, in which Trench will be forced to inform his superior as an undercover DEA agent, that Jessup could not acquire Greco’s cocaine to use it as evidence.

This is how Trench decides to go undercover and help Stigman steal three million dollars from Greco, so that he can frame him for money laundering.

Everything starts to get more complicated after he orders to kill Trench so that the navy can use the stolen money to finance unauthorized covert operations; This is how Stigman decides to follow orders to betray Trench and escape with the money that turned out to be a much larger amount than expected.

