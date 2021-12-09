10 next movies to look forward to in 2022

There has never been a more rewarding time to be a movie fan. The level of ambition and spectacle present in the cinematic experience has never been higher, resulting in an incredible list of feature films that have been released in the last decade. The film industry is increasingly interested in the big blockbusters and the next big franchise with connected movie universes.

These trends have led to a certain level of transparency when it comes to the film agenda for the next few years and what will become the next big thing. Some highly anticipated movies are on the way and will be released in 2022.

10 Scream of 2022 marks the return of an iconic slasher series

The horror genre has undergone frequent periods of rebirth over the years, and currently it seems that it has never been so popular. There has been a radical influx of both new properties and returns to cherished archetypes of the genre.

screamWes Craven’s redefined the slasher genre with its self-aware approach to horror, which its subsequent sequels intelligently extrapolate. scream, from 2022, is the fifth installment in the series, the first without Craven, and is designed to combine the characters inherited from the series with new figures.

9 John Wick: Chapter 4 offers more gonzo action from Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has become one of the most trusted actors in the action genre thanks to the meticulous level of dedication he puts into his performances. John wick It has become Reeves’ flagship series, and chaotic action movies never strive to consistently up the ante when it comes to brutal choreography and fight sequences.

The third movie in the series might be the strongest yet, which has pretty high expectations for John Wick: Chapter 4. Considering that the fourth film from John Wick was shot consecutively with the fifth, it is clear that the series of John wick it’s not going away anytime soon.

8 The black telephone is a dark and haunting story that is set to terrify

Exceptional horror movies like Sinister helped put director Scott Derrickson on the map, and much of the talent associated with that Blumhouse movie is back for The Black Phone of 2022.

Based on a haunting short story by Joe Hill, The black phone is a brilliant mix of human horrors and supernatural ideas, with a gripping hook that ties it all together. The disturbing visual effects from The Black Phone and its accomplished cast guarantee that it will be one of the scariest films of the year and another success for Blumhouse.

7 Doctor Strange in the multiverse of insanity might be the wildest MCU movie yet

Avengers: Endgame It was a turning point for the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Phase Four is now in full swing with constant superhero projects in production and on the way. All of these efforts make up some of the most anticipated movie events of 2022, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems to be the most attractive of all.

The film is not only the first sequel from Doctor StrangeIt will make heavy use of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, push the MCU deeper into the horror genre, and also mark Sam Raimi’s return to superhero cinema.

6 Ending Halloween puts an end to Michael Myers’ murderous mayhem

The horror genre has found much success thanks to the arrival of inherited sequels, which attempt to vent the franchises of their copious sequels and instead continue the story of the original. There have been a ton of sequels and remakes of Halloween unsatisfactory, but David Gordon Green’s 2018 effort appeared to be a mature course correction.

HalloweenKills It’s a more polarized successor, but it’s largely the central entry to a trilogy. Halloween Ends, of 2022, is destined to solve this modern trilogy and perhaps, finally, to put an end to the eternal evil of Michael Myers.

5 the Batman reinvents the classic DC hero in a very crude way

The popularity of superhero cinema has allowed tertiary characters to receive feature films and origin stories that would have seemed impossible a decade ago. It’s exciting that forgotten characters can finally get what they deserve. Even so, some of the most famous heroes, like Batman, continue to receive new opportunities.

Batman is a DC superhero who has had many different movie interpretations, and 2022 is the remake of Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson is the new Batman, and Reeves’ film will further explore the character’s detective skills as he takes on a deeply twisted version of the Riddler.

4 Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Delves Into The Wizarding World

Harry Potter It’s still one of the most successful series of all time, and a lot is still being done with the main franchise. At the same time, the third installment in the series Fantastic Beasts, The Secrets of Dumbledore, will hit theaters in 2022.

Dumbledore’s secrets The escalating conflict between Newt Scamander and his team to stop Gellert Grindelwald will continue. Former fans of the series will finally get a close with the film, as well as seeing Mads Mikkelsen stepping into the role of Grindelwald by replacing Johnny Depp.

3 Bob’s Burgers: The Movie Puts The Lovable Belcher Family On Their Greatest Adventure

Bob‘ s Burgers has become a classic of modern animation with over 150 episodes to its credit and has kept audiences entertained for over a decade. It can be difficult for a television series to transition to a feature film, and vice versa, but Bob ‘ s Burgers has certainly earned the opportunity to experiment with a grander plot.

Music has always been an important element of Bob’s burgers, but the movie will be a full musical. Fans are understandably excited to finally see the Belchers on the big screen.

2 Legally Blonde 3 marks the return of Reese Witherspoon’s endearing Elle Woods

Almost two decades have passed since the premiere of Legally Blonde 2, from 2003, but it is becoming more and more fashionable for established actors to return to their classic franchises and try to do something new with them.

Legally Blonde3 It would have been scrapped twenty years ago, but there’s a new appeal to Reese Witherspoon’s return to her beloved Elle Woods persona. Plot details and full cast list for Legally Blonde 3 have not yet come to light. However, Mindy Kaling has drafted the script, which bodes well for its quality.

1 Nope is Jordan Peele’s latest attempt to rejuvenate the horror genre

Jordan Peele has only directed two horror films, but Get out and Us They are consummate genre films with a lot to say. Peele has risen to the category of Outstanding Author in the genre and has turned each of his new projects into motion picture events.

Nope is Peele’s 2022 feature film, but beyond the cast and a very prescient poster, the details of the film have been scant. Peele knows how to create buzz and knows what elements in a movie should still be a surprise. Nope it could be his best movie to date.