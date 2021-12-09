10 actors you didn’t know played Santa Claus on screen

The holidays are here, and it’s time to catch some heartfelt Christmas movies to get in the holiday spirit. Some of the most popular movies are Christmas, and the holidays are a time to rewatch movies like Home alone or The Grinch. There are movies for adults and children.

Aside from the typical Christmas love story, people often watch their favorite Christmas movies to get ready for the holidays. Various actors have played the role of Santa Claus over the years, sometimes more than once. Beneath Santa’s red beards and suits are many familiar faces.

10 Ed Asner plays Santa 8 times

The late Ed Asner had a long career in the acting industry, dating back to the 1960s. Asner is best known for his role as Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show during the 1970s and in the spin-off series Lou Grant.

Asner is no stranger to portraying Saint Nicholas on screen, having played the cheerful character about 8 times. His most notable portrayal of Santa Claus takes place in the 2003 hit comedy film. Elf. Asner kept his papers in Elf and Up very close to his heart until his death in August 2021.

9 Tom Hanks voices various characters in Polar Express

Tom Hanks has been a prominent figure in Hollywood since his role in the 1984 film, Big. Hanks has also had his fair share of voice actor roles, the most recognizable being Woody from the film franchise. Toy story . He also voices various characters in Polar express , one of which is Santa Claus himself. In addition to Santa Claus, Hanks also voices the conductor, the hobo, Hero Boy’s father, and the adult version of Hero Boy.

8 Richard Attenborough is an expert in all areas

Sir Richard Attenborough pursued many fields: film and acting, and was President of the British Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Television (BAFTA) before his death in 2014. Attenborough also served in World War II and was the older brother of BBC Natural History presenter Sir David Attenborough.

Attenborough’s acting career dates back to the 1948 film Brighton rock for his role as leader of the band Pinkie Brown. In the 1994 movie Miracle on 34th Street plays Santa Claus.

7 George Wendt plays Santa Claus on Broadway and on screen

George Wendt is best known for his role as Norm Peterson, appearing in every episode of the NBC sitcom Cheers. His first portrayal of Santa Claus takes place in the 2006 ABC family movie. Santa Baby. Santa baby focuses on the life of Jenny McCarthy’s character, Mary Class, who is the daughter of Santa Claus.

Mary must travel to the North Pole and leave her successful company behind when Santa Claus falls ill. Mary works on the elf workshop strategy and falls in love in the process. Wendt also makes an appearance on Broadway as Santa Claus in Elf: The Musical.

6 Paul Giamatti plays Vince Vaughn’s older brother

Paul Giamatti is recognized for his role as Sergeant William Hill in the 1998 war film Save Private Ryan. He also appears as the villain Marty Wolf in the 2002 comedy film. Big Fat Liar.

Giamatti goes from playing soldiers and villains to the plump, white-haired character of Santa Claus. Appears as Nicholas Claus in the 2007 comedy film Fred Claus with his partner Vince Vaughn. Vaughn plays Santa’s troublesome older brother, Fred Claus, whom he has to continually bail out.

5 Kevin James joins the Sesame Street cast

Kevin James is best known for his role as the hilarious Paul Blart in the 2009 comedy film. Paul Blart: Mall Cop. He has also acted alongside Adam Sandler in the movies. Grown Ups and I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry. James appears as the merry Santa Claus in the Barrio Christmas special Sesame Elmo’s Christmas Countdown. Him and the gang from Barrio Sesame they have a lot of fun at parties and perform the song You gotta just believe during the program. The ABC Family Christmas special also features guest appearances by Ben Stiller and Jennifer Hudson.

4 Christopher Plummer plays Santa Claus on Blizzard

The late Christopher Plummer had a Hollywood career that spanned more than 7 decades. He is most recognized for his role as Georg von Trapp in the acclaimed musical Smiles and tears. Plummer also appears as Harlan Thrombey in the 2019 film. Knives Out before his death in February 2021. As for the Christmas movies, Plummer stars in the 2003 movie Blizzard.

The presenter ofReading rainbow , LeVar Burton, directs the film, and Whoopi Goldberg appears as the last reindeer of Santa Claus, Blizzard. Actually, Blizzard garnered positive reviews for the most part. It is not surprising if you consider that it has the participation of the famous actor Christopher Plummer.

3 Mickey Rooney plays Santa in four Christmas specials

Mickey Rooney, like Plummer, was a dominant figure in Hollywood for many years before his death in 2014 – 9 decades to be exact. After serving in the military during WWII, Rooney frequently landed leading roles in 1950s movies. Fast forward a couple of years, Rooney voices Santa Claus in the 1969 Rankin / Bass animated special. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, and in 3 other Christmas specials. Rooney also makes a cameo during a Christmas episode of Full House as a grumpy shop owner Jesse and Michelle take home for dinner.

2 Kurt Russell helps children find lost gifts

Kurt Russell began his acting career at just 12 years old when he joined The Walt Disney Company in the 1960s. Russell is well known for his role as Dean Proffitt in the 1987 film. Overboard , that starswith his sentimental partner Goldie Hawn. He also plays Mr. Nobody in the franchise. Fast & furious .

Russell Gets Into The Christmas Spirit For His Role As Santa Claus In The 2018 Film The Christmas Chronicles and its 2020 sequel. The Christmas Chronic They are followed by two children who sneak into Santa’s sleigh but lose all the Christmas presents. The children and Santa Claus are on a mission to save Christmas and secure gifts to children around the world.

1 John Goodman plays Santa Claus in this movie flop

John Goodman is best known for his role as Dan Conner, Roseanne’s husband, in the 1990s sitcom Roseanne. Goodman also appears in the sequel series. The Conners, which receives mixed reviews. Goodman steps away from television and stars in the role of Santa Claus in the 2006 film The year without Santa Claus.

Santa Claus is disappointed by the small number of children who do not believe him and decides to take a break from giving gifts this year. Mrs. Claus and the elves must convince Santa that the children are still in Christmas spirit at The year without Santa Claus, which got very negative reviews. Sorry, Santa Claus.