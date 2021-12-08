‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’: Amber Heard shares behind the scenes with everything and suit – movie news

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ had the return of Amber Heard as Mera to do some reshoots of the film, so there were funny moments and one of them was shared by the actress in a video behind the camera with everything and a suit .

It is true that Amber Heard currently has her detractors due to everything that has happened with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, and the legal lawsuits they have starred in; so much so that more than a million signatures ask that she be removed as Mera in the DC Extended Universe, something that so far does not seem to happen. The actress participated in the small reshoots from Zack Snyder’s Justice League and was part of the epilogue sequence; Now he has shared a behind-the-scenes video in which he wears his character’s suit and, boy, has a hard time moving.

It was through her Instagram account that the actress who was in The Danish Girl and Machete Kills shared the little moment, in which he is seen inside an apartment and with problems to move freely already with Mera’s suit on. He even mentioned that it is his 1,000th post on the social network, so he took advantage of the fact that there is still talk of Zack Snyder’s Justice League to get on the trend like this.

Let’s not forget that, in addition to seeing its power in Snyder cut While defending one of Steppenwolf’s Mother Boxes (Ciarán Hinds), together with Batman (Ben Affleck) he wanted revenge from Superman (Henry Cavill) in Bruce Wayne’s nightmare, since Aquaman (Jason Momoa) had been killed. This was part of the little sequences he recorded with Zack Snyder that divided the audience, since some are in favor of the continuation of the interpreter as Mera, while others continue to insist that she should be replaced by someone else, for example, Emilia Clarke, who has even been the target of fan arts that place her as the superheroine.

Let’s remember that officially Amber Heard continues to be Mera in future productions of the DCEU, specifically from Aquaman 2, even she broke the silence about it and was excited to bring the character back to life. On the other hand, her life has been impacted by her divorce from Johnny Depp and the scandals that have arisen around it, thus leading her to have a good number of detractors who have made their annoyance notice when considering an injustice that Depp has been fired from Fantastic Beasts 3, while Heard goes on with his role as Mera.

“I am very excited about that. We just finished the new recordings and I love nerds. I love fucking nerds, sorry for my language, “Amber admitted in an interview to Comic Book about her participation in the Snyder Cut, while in reference to his continuity with the character he clarified to Entertainment Weekly: “I am very excited by the amount of love from the fans and the amount of appreciation from the fans that Aquaman has acquired and that has generated so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that means we will be back. I’m so excited to film that. ” So everything seems to indicate that there will be Mera for a while with Amber Heard.