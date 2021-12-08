You will not be disappointed! 3 movies on Netflix that broke box office records

Despite the great offer that exists in the market around platforms that offer entertainment without leaving home, Netflix continues to be one of the companies in streaming with the highest demand worldwide.

This is mainly because the site recognized by its particular red logo, has shown that one of their interests is to get the top film releases, from the newest to the classics.

Netflix and its entertainment bets

From the arrival platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and now Paramount plus, the streaming giant is now looking for a way to stand out from the crowd. competence.

It is worth remembering that the company arose from 1997, although it offered only a DVD rental service through the postal mail, and it was until 2008 that it began to offer service by streaming.

That is why, under the context of the pandemic, now the streaming giant has made new bets for having their own films, which are performed under the label of his own production company.

The blockbuster movies that are now on Netflix

In addition to the own productions within the streaming company based in Los Gatos, California, the streaming giant offers its customers various options for audiovisual that have triumphed in cinemas around the world, so soon after its premiere, the American company looks for a way to acquire them.

That is why below we present the recommendation of three films that are now on the streaming platform but that broke the box office at the cinema in their premieres.

This film production was one of the most box office in the world of horror genre. It was released in cinemas on 12 November from 2002, and that is now housed in the giant of streaming, Netflix, and it is an American horror film, which was directed by Steve Beck.

“Ghost ship”, is a film located in 1962, which follows the story of a dozen wealthy passengers who find themselves dancing in a lounge on the Italian ocean liner Antonio Graza, while a beautiful woman italian sings Senza Fine.

While all meet dancing, suddenly a hand moves the lever of a winch which quickly winds a thin wire, so that this reel rolls and wire travels the entire dance floor at high speed, acting like a blade that slices dancers in half, resulting in their death immediate.

Everything becomes complete when only Katie it is saved thanks to its height; the captain’s face opens to his mouth, so the top of his head falls off and Katie feels a great horror seeing this scene.

It’s about the tape “Transformers: The Last Knight”, which premiered in 2017, but is now hosted by the streaming giant, which you can now enjoy from the comfort of your home.

This ambitious science genre production fiction and American action, which is based on the Transformers toy line; This production is part of the saga of the history of the robot cars, thus being the fifth part and the sequel to Transformers: Age of Extinction, 2014, which was directed by Michael Bay, with Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz reprising their roles from the film. previous, along with Josh Duhamel and John Turturro, reprising their roles from the first three films.

As expected, the film became the second The franchise’s highest-grossing film, the first being the 1986 animated version, which grossed $ 605 million around the world; however, this tape had a budget of 200 million dollars, and that managed to raise 600 million dollars:

“Parasites” is a film which has established itself as the most successful Korean film in history due to the fact that it won four Oscars, which correspond to Best film, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

It is under this panorama that the successful film was consolidated as one of the first ribbons non-English speaking language to win this number of accolades at the acclaimed Academy Awards, plus it is the second in history to be crowned with the Oscar for Best PictureThis after the film “Roma” by Mexican Alfonso Cuarón.

From first impression, this movie directed by Bong Joon-ho could be considered a satire Social; However, this virtuous film that has established itself as a work teacher is a creepy suspense thriller full of dehumanizing effects, this according to specialized critics.

In short, this headband managed to gross $ 128 million worldwide at the box office and since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019, critics they praised the way Joon-ho carried the plot. In addition to the Oscar, he also swept the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes.

The film follows the lives of two families of various kinds who have to live together in the same city, given the lack of opportunities, the terms they face are totally unknown to each other, it is not a war of rich and poor, as this situation has been addressed in some others productions, but a war of consciences, which is what makes it extremely attractive and worth seeing within the streaming giant.

KEEP READING:

Netflix: THESE are the 3 MOST WATCHED movies on the platform and you can’t miss them!

Netflix: These are the most sought after series on the platform. HAVE YOU SEEN THEM ALREADY?