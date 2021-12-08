You can be fined for driving with loud music in CDMX

Mexico City.- Drivers sometimes travel in their cars accompanied by their favorite music at full volume, however, doing it at an excessive volume could result in a fine in Mexico City.

According to Traffic Regulations of Mexico City, loud noise represents a risk factor that could distract the driver or other road users.

What does the CDMX Traffic Regulations say?

Article 38, subsection F of the Mexico City Traffic Regulations, establishes that drivers of vehicles responsible for avoiding actions that endanger their physical integrity and that of other road users, among the considerations to avoid, This “using loudspeakers or making excessive noise with devices for the reproduction of music”.

Read more: Turibus del Terror: discover places beyond the grave with ghosts and mysteries in CDMX

In addition, car drivers must take other actions that are subject to sanction such as the following:

Carrying objects that obstruct the driver’s visibility or distract him

Carrying large objects between the door of the vehicle and your left side

Holding, carrying, or placing people or animals between your arms and legs

Use objects that represent a distraction for safe driving; in the case of driving support devices such as maps and GPS navigators, any manipulation must be done with the vehicle stopped

Use a cell phone or any communication device while the vehicle is in motion, any manipulation must be done with the vehicle stopped; 76 Addition published in GOCMDX on April 16, 2019 46

Using speakers or making excessive noise with music-playing devices

Transport a greater number of people than indicated on the circulation card

Transport people on the outside of the body, with the exception of transporting loaders or stevedores when the purpose of the transport requires them and in such number and conditions that guarantee their physical integrity

Install or use televisions or projection screens of any type of video or entertainment systems in the front of the vehicle

Use front and / or rear fog assistants during the day or when there are no adverse conditions that limit visibility

How much is the fine for playing the music at full volume?

The fine for listening to music at full volume is 5 to 10 times the Unit of Measurement and Update (UMA), which for 2021 has a value of 89.62 pesos; as well as a penalty of one point on the driver’s license.

Read more: Removal of irregular homes will continue in Cerro de la Estrella, Iztapalapa

This means that the fine can be from 448.10 pesos to 896.20 pesos.