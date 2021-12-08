Yanet García raises the temperature with a VIDEO for her OnlyFans

Yanet García took over social networks once again by sharing a video on her Instagram account, which he intended to invite his audience to switch applications to enjoy his special OnlyFans content. In the video clip that he uploaded on Instagram, he left little to the imagination of his fans.

The former weather girl posed as a goddess in a bronze swimsuit that captured the eyes of all her followers and the people of the application by getting more than one million likes on its first day of posting.

In the video, you can see the also model wearing a white coat to later show her statuesque silhouette in a bronze-colored swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination of all her followers; Yes indeed, the only intention to do so was for people to access your OnlyFans account to see the exclusive content, which should be better than what you had already displayed on your IG profile.

The reaction on social media

After seeing his sculptural figure on the edge of the pool, people did not hesitate to hit the heart of the application, so much so that in the first 24 hours they collected 1.3 million likes and endless comments where they recognize its beauty.

Among the comments you can find emoji of hearts, fires, faces with stars in the eyes; in addition to comments where they declare their love and They ask you not to stop uploading these types of videos to your social networks, since it is the way to return that love that they have for you.

But not all the comments were of love for the Fitness Coach since there are also those who complain about not having special content in OnlyFans, this because it uploads it on Instagram, where it does not charge to see the publications. “I already saw it here and without paying 500 pesos”, said one user.

