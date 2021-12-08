Xbox Game Pass free launch in Mexico, time, price and gameplay

After many years and some controversial delays, we finally have ‘Halo Infinite’, the great Xbox exclusive with which they will close 2021. We are facing a title that can be played on two generations of Xbox, PC and even mobile phones.

We tell you all the key details you should know about ‘Halo Infinite’ in Mexico.

‘Halo Infinite’ “free” if you have Xbox GamePass

People who have their subscription to Xbox Game Pass can play ‘Halo Infinite’ from the first minute. Even now it can be pre-installed to be part of the launch. The game will be available on the following platforms with the subscription:

Xbox One

Xbox Series X | S

Microsoft Store

PC, Mac, iOS and Android via browsers

We clarify that, in the case of the browser version, it is not necessary to install anything since it works through streaming. The only detail is that you will need to have the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which allows games in the cloud.

The title will also be available on Steam, in that case it will be necessary to pay 1,399 pesos for the game.

How to download the ‘Halo Infinite’ campaign on Xbox and PC

Xbox

To download the game there are different methods, the first is to enter the store and the title will be shown on the main screen.

The second option is to enter the GamePass section, in the case of having an active subscription and the game will appear in the library,

The third option is simpler, simply press Y to bring up the search engine and enter “Halo Infinite”.

Pc

The first option is to enter the Microsoft Store and in the Games section it will show us the title to buy or download.

In the case of having GamePass for PC or GamePass Ultimate, we will only have to download the application and it will appear in our catalog.

What will the ‘Halo Infinite’ campaign be about

We are facing a “spiritual reset” of the franchise, it is not the story of the first game, but it could serve as an introduction for those who are unfamiliar with the saga. Our protagonist will continue to be the Master Chief who must defeat the most powerful enemy that exists.

The difference is that now it will not do it with Cortana, since it will have to “recover” it after some events with the plot. We are facing a title that respects the bases of the franchise, but that bets on exploration sections with open world to have a true variety.

Enemies that will change the dynamics and environments to which we will have to adapt in the most ambitious game in the history of the franchise.

What time can I play ‘Halo Infinite’ in Mexico?

Digital video games have gotten us used to playing since dawn, but in the case of ‘Halo Infinite’ it will be different. The game will be available in Mexico on Wednesday, December 8 from 12:00 hours.

That means, we can sleep peacefully

Requirements on PC to play ‘Halo Infiinte’

‘Halo Infinite’ promises great performance on all platforms and in the case of PC these are the system requirements:

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 RS5 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i5-4440

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Free multiplayer of ‘Halo Infinite’

For those who are not interested in the campaign, they should not expect anything, You can now download the multiplayer mode of ‘Halo Infinite’, remembering that it is the first time in the history of the franchise that this mode comes free, without having to buy the game.

The mode is free-to-play, it will not be necessary to spend anything to play, there will be many microtransactions, but they will only be in aesthetic elements, nothing that improves the gaming experience.

The mode is available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. In the case of having Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it can also be played directly from the browser or on mobile phones through streaming.

The multiplayer will be divided by seasons, with daily and weekly objectives, as well as a battle pass to continue unlocking special elements.

Price of ‘Halo Infinite’ in Mexico

The title can be purchased physically or digitally in Mexico. Prices are as follows:

‘Halo Infinite’ videos with gameplay