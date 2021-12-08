Why monoclonal antibodies are useful against the Covid-19 patient

MADRID, Dec. 7 (EDIZIONES) –

Monoclonal antibodies represent an important tool for diagnosing and fighting more and more diseases. Such is the revolution that they have generated in the field of Medicine that this finding was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1984.

Precisely, to Earlier this November, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to the first two medicines with antibodies monoclonals recommended for marketing in the European Union and against SARS-CoV-2 infection. These are ‘Ronapreve’ (casirivimab / imdevimab) and ‘Regkirona’ (regdanvimab), two treatments to be used during the early stages of infection and which are based on antiviral monoclonal antibodies.

Dr. Javier de la Fuente Aguado is head of the Internal Medicine Service at the Ribera Povisa Hospital in Vigo and president of the Galician Society of Medicine. He gives us an interview to Infosalus to understand how this tool is part of the therapeutic arsenal that experts handle today against COVID-19, on the occasion of his presentation on this topic at the 42nd National Congress of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

As detailed, monoclonal antibodies are antibodies produced in the laboratory that behave in a similar way to those produced by humans. They help the immune system to recognize and respond more effectively to SARS-COV-2 in this case. “What they do is block, neutralize or prevent the spread of the virus in the body,” says the specialist.

Its use is increasingly widespread, as he confesses, and in fact, he recalls that former United States President Donald Trump received treatment with monoclonal antibodies during his SARS-CoV-2 infection, from which he finally recovered fully.

But beware. Remember that these laboratory antibodies are not only currently being used against this infection, but they can also be directed against inflammatory, autoimmune or autoinflammatory diseases, in digestive diseases such as Crohn’s disease, or in ulcerative colitis; or in rheumatic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis; in neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis; in tumor diseases such as some types of leukemia or lymphomas; as well as infectious diseases such as COVID, as we are seeing.

A HIGH RISK OF SERIOUS ILLNESS

In the case of fighting SARS-CoV-2, they are used in those people who have a high risk of disease progression, of becoming seriously ill, even being hospitalized, or ultimately dying. Specifically, the doctor points out that monoclonal antibodies against COVID-19 have been approved in two circumstances.

First, for those patients who have associated concomitant diseases and who therefore present a greater risk of complicating the SARS-CoV-2 infection, as for example in transplants, in those who suffer from immune defense disorders, patients with corticosteroids, chemotherapy drugs and other cancer patients, people with respiratory diseases such as COPD or pulmonary fibrosis, kidney failure, diabetes mellitus, or heart disease, among others.

Later, the president of the Galician Society of Medicine maintains that they are indicated for patients at risk of developing a serious infection as prophylaxis, and gives the example of the elderly, with a diminished functional reserve, who are in residences.

“In the case of COVID-19, monoclonal antibodies are produced against the spike protein (spike) of SARS-CoV-2, a protein that has the ability to bind to human cells and then invade them,” the specialist underlines, noting that with monoclonal antibodies an attempt is made to block this ability of the virus to infect cells.

HOW DOES IT APPLY?

As required, all of them must be patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 infection, and the drug must be provided in the early stages of the disease (the first 5-7 days of infection), when the virus is still very active and before an over-immune response occurs. “Providing antibodies to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus will prevent cells from being infected. Therefore, the earlier the treatment is applied, the better,” adds Dr. Javier de la Fuente Aguado.

They are produced in the laboratory, and are humanized antibodies, that is, as similar as possible to humans, to avoid allergic hypersensitivity reactions, or the appearance of neutralizing antibodies that prevent the action of the antibody itself designed in the laboratory.

It is an intravenous treatment, according to the specialist in Internal Medicine, and it must also be applied with an infusion rate of two or more hours. It can be done in different contexts, from health centers, to hospital services, in home hospitalizations, etc.

“It is one of the weapons available today for patients at risk of developing serious disease. All the studies carried out with these antibodies show that after their administration, mortality is close to zero, and the need for hospital admission is reduced by up to 70-80%, “he adds.

As he insists, monoclonal antibodies are a “very effective medication” in these cases, but he warns that they are only so if they are administered during the first days of infection. Its price is also high, but as the doctor justifies, “everything that is to prevent hospitalization or death is not so expensive”, also taking into account that most patients are vaccinated.

“Antiviral drugs are also coming out against COVID-19, with good results. It remains to be seen if the combination of these with monoclonal antibodies could improve the prognosis of infection in patients at risk,” says the head of the Internal Medicine Service of the Hospitjefe Internal Medicine Service of the Ribera Povisa Hospital in Vigo.