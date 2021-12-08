Why is the León Stadium called Nou Camp?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.12.2021 19:19:35





Officially, the venue where the Green Belly bears by name Leon Stadium, although in practice there are few who prefer to use it, since throughout its history se has established the nickname of the Nou Camp in the collective imagination.

For the people of León, and in general for lovers of Mexican soccer, it is more recognized that Catalan play on words that is translated into Spanish, curiously, as Nuevo Campo, that the name with which it was sought to honor the host city of the emerald team.

So far few They are the ones who know the reason for this phenomenon, although an investigation carried out at the beginning of January 2020 shows a possible why.

Is it related to Barcelona?

The Camp Nou, home of the Barcelona team of the Spanish League, was opened on September 24, 1957, almost ten years before that the house of the Fiera, which was inaugurated on March 1, 1967, and it can be pointed out that it could be an influence.

According to the portal Fieramania, which focuses on the activity of the León Club, a director of the club of Catalan origin named José Serra Sala started to compare the environment that was lived in the enclosure Guanajuato that what happened in the house of Barcelona for what he began to call it Nou Camp.

Said renaming would reach the ears of the chronicler Ángel Fernández, who would be in charge of spreading it throughout the country.

Magnificent in his chronicles and a genius when it comes to consolidating nicknames, Fernández began to popularize the nickname which prevails to this day.