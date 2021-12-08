Why hasn’t Sebastián Córdova signed for Chivas yet?

December 08, 2021 · 09:24 hs

As different sources have reported, the exchange of stickers between America and the Guadalajara is detained, and at risk of falling, due to the obstacles that the Eagles with Uriel Antuna to agree on a contract that is convenient for both parties.

Victims of that still disagreement between America and the still player of Chivas, it is Sebastian Cordova, and own Guadalajara, who are waiting for the contractual issues that exist between Antuna and the team of Coapa.

Why hasn’t Sebastián Córdova signed with Chivas?

Between what Uriel Antuna has rejected at least two offers of America, the Eagles they would be starting to lose patience with the ex THE Galaxy. In addition to the fact that the footballer meets the selectionMexico soccer in concentration for the friendly game vs the Chilean Selection on Austin, stateUnited, the player is not at the foot of the cannon in the negotiations, it makes everything slower.

And even though Sebastian Cordova is also with this experimental selection of Gerardo Martino, he is one hundred percent fixed with him Club Sports Guadalajara, all waiting for you America finished negotiating with Uriel Antuna, and thus, the change of players between these two clubs is completed.

If you don’t get to Chivas, are there more clubs interested in Sebastián Córdova?

According to some media, yes, the Guadalajara It is not the only club interested in obtaining the services of # 10 of the America, and those two clubs would be: Tigersof the UANL and Santos Laguna. It is these two clubs who would be the alternative of Guadalajara.

Yes OK, Cordova keeps to Chivas as their priority, since it is the club with whom they already have a total contractual agreement, ready to be signed, in addition to the fact that the coach of Chivas it is Marcelo Michel Leaño, who made him debut in the Mexican Soccer First Division, when he played on loan in Necaxa from America.

With the MX Super Cup won with Necaxa

If the transfer is not made by Guadalajara, the club that would have the best chance of being able to purchase Cordova, should be Tigers, trained by Miguel Herrera. Under the ‘Louse’ Herrera as your coach, we’ve seen the best version of Sebastian Cordova, where he shone as a good player, who even made some think that sooner rather than later, he would go to european footballWell, what it showed invited us to think about that possibility.

Saints it would be less clear that Tigers to sign the player, since with the return of Pedro CaixinhaIt is not clear from the press what kind of project the coach will put together Portuguese, although, those of the region they could have a chip in favor on the board.

Diego Valdés very close to America, Sebastián Córdova his replacement?

Football player Chilean from Santos Laguna, Diego Valdes, you are negotiating your arrival at America, and be one of the great reinforcements of the tournament Closing 2022, and this is where, if you want it, Saints Could I speak with America upon Sebastian Cordova as a possible substitute for Valdes on the lagoon region.

With the Champion of Champions

As he Chilean, As the Mexican, they play in a similar position, what if Caixinha find you comfortable Cordova, if it could be the substitute for Valdes on Saints, and thus, do a double business between these clubs, which so many players have moved between them, especially in recent years.

The arrival of Sebastian Cordova to Chivas is stuck, waiting for you Uriel Antuna and America resolve what remains in the player’s contract, and thus, be able to officially make that Cordova sign with him Guadalajara Sports Club.