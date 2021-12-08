Why did Orbelín Pineda report today at the start of the Cruz Azul preseason?

After the tough elimination of Cruz Azul in the playoffs of the Grita México tournament 2021 opening of Liga MX, at the hands of the Rayados de Monterrey, Juan Reynoso did not give his players much vacation time. Just two weeks later, the cement team returned to training on Tuesday, December 7.

The first day of the sky blue preseason, facing the 2022 Clausura tournament, was today. The players who reported at the La Noria facilities they did it to take physical and medical tests; PCR tests for detection of covid-19 and measurements to start the focused work thinking about the next championship.

All the players that make up the Cruz Azul squad reported in the sports center, With the exception of Santiago Giménez who went with the Mexico National Team to the United States to face Chile. Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya, Alexis Peña and Orbelín Pineda did arrive at La Noria this Tuesday in the morning.

The big surprise was the presence of Maguito, who ended his contract and is now ready with Celta de Vigo, the club with which he will sign on January 1 and which he will defend in the coming weeks. His other three teammates, who also end their relationship with the Machine, are in talks to see if they are still at the club or not.

But why did Orbelín come to La Noria? Mainly because still has a current contract and reporting is one of your contractual obligations. However, also because he wants to arrive with rhythm to Spain at the end of this monthSo being able to train comes in handy thinking about your sporting aspirations for 2022.