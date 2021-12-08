Why bring back the most addictive series on television 15 years after its end

Related news

Alias is already on Disney +. The third announcement of the imminent arrival on the platform of the series that forever changed the career of its creator (JJ Abrams) and its protagonist (Jennifer Garner) has been the definitive one. The influential spy thriller arrives just in time for the Christmas holidays. Who approaches her should know one thing: there are few series more addictive than this story full of betrayals, colored wigs, missions around the world, spectacular action scenes and the best season finale of 21st century television. It is not a way of speaking.

Before continuing to tell why is the best time to discover or review AliasLet’s start with its explosive premise. When we first meet Sydney Bristow, it is a brilliant college student who, unbeknownst to anyone, actually works for a secret branch of the CIA. No one can know that the SD-6 exists. A mistake by Sydney ends up revealing that she is actually working for the enemy she thought she was fighting against. The young spy can no longer trust anyone, not even her father and co-worker in an organization as dangerous as it is mysterious.

It is not necessary to know more plot details to enter the unleashed creative universe created by JJ Abrams, a screenwriter who moved from the romantic and melancholic plots of Felicity, his first series, to the adrenaline rush and explosive script twists of Alias. His impact on the industry was such that Tom Cruise commissioned him to direct the third installment of the saga Mission Impossible after watching the series. Garner, the heroine of the show, ended up starring in one of the first superhero films to focus on a female character: Elektra, the spin-off from Daredevil.

The first fan of Alias it was quentin tarantino. Director of Pulp fiction He participated as an actor in four episodes of the series playing a former SD-6 agent who had left the organization. His relationship with the series went even further. Anyone who has seen Kill Bill. Volume 1 will remember the iconic fight between The Bride and Black Mamba. Months before the film was released, fans of Alias had already seen in the end of the second season a spectacular fight that looks suspiciously like the famous sequence starring Uma Thurman and Vivica A. Fox. We do not know if it was the chicken or the egg before, but any movie lover knows the filmmaker’s tendency to honor his favorite films.

If anything characterized the original ABC series during its five years on the air, it was its obsession with cliffhangers, those episode endings that left the audience counting down the hours to see how Sydney Bristow’s adventures continued. Although it was not a novel format (the most famous cliffhanger in television history, the identity of the author of the shot with JR in Dallas, dated back to the 80s), it was revolutionary that each episode ended on top.

The fans had already gotten used to the scriptwriters’ formula when they discovered at the climax of their first installment that they had a trump card up their sleeve: at the end of each season, something so explosive would happen that it forever changed the rules of the game. Their sophomore goodbye was the most amazing of all, but with the exception of the decaf finale of season two, each end of the party revealed something fascinating that extended our obsession with a series that Abrams used to experiment with narrative devices that, years later, they would be fundamental in the DNA of his next project as a creator: Lost.

Jennifer Garner won the Golden Globe for ‘Alias’.



Both series created such a vast, wacky, and unwieldy mythology. Both in Alias like in Lost False clues that the scripts had thrown at the audience were left by the wayside and that would never be recovered. The universe of the spy series was more limited than that of the phenomenon that would change the way of watching television forever, but The conspiracy around SD-6 and the mysterious figure of a prophet named Rambaldi unleashed some of the craziest and most enjoyable plots on television..

Abrams had a secret weapon that helped him bring down to Earth all the crazy things that the scriptwriters came up with: the humanity, rage and strength that Jennifer Garner gave to the main heroine. The self-sacrificing spy discovered that her life was a sham, she had a difficult relationship with her father, she hated her boss more than anything in the world, she suffered for the figure of an absent mother and she could not let herself be carried away in her feelings by his contact in the CIA. And that without going into the thousand and one turns that would come later.

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper were two of the protagonists of ‘Alias’.



Sydney Bristow is one of those characters viewers would follow to the end of the world. Despite being an action series, a genre that was rarely seen as respectable, Garner was a contender for all of the industry’s biggest awards. The only one that escaped him was the Emmy, which he chose for the first four seasons of the series. Victor Garber, her father in fiction, was also celebrated thanks to a mysterious and difficult-to-read character who helped him create a fascinating dynamic between father and daughter.

If we have not already given you enough reasons to delve into the madness of Alias, let’s go with the last one: Bradley Cooper played Sydney’s best friend for 46 episodes in one of his early acting jobs.

Alias just arrived at Disney + and we can think of few better plans for this Christmas than donning a wig (colored, of course, as tradition dictates) and joining the adventures of Sydney Bristow. You will not regret it.

