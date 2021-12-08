Why are Rihanna’s new leggings causing so much controversy on TikTok?

The leggings with the criss-cross design on the back, called ‘Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging’ are for sale at Savage x Fenty (costing $ 1,365 pesos) and the garment offers a ‘comfortable fit’ with an open back (for a ‘playful’ surprise).

These crossover leggings are the current sensation on TikTok. savagex.com

And if you thought the above design is too daring, we present you the ‘Bohemian Paisley Open-Back Legging’, which allows you to show your butt in an oval. This sensual garment, in purple, is totally transparent! And to make it even more feminine, the design has three ribbons on the hips that generate a mermaid-like effect, which undoubtedly makes all the curves look completely.

One of the most popular items is fully see-through leggings. savagex.com

In addition to the incredible leggings With the rear 100% exposed, there is another sexy design in a full body feline: ‘All Over Me Lace Crotchless Catsuit’, with a cost of $ 1,770 pesos and it is one of the great favorites on social networks! The reason? Some users have shared their own images using them, on the page of Savage x Fenty.

And if you wanted to complement some sensual leggings with you hairstyle, do not hesitate to bet on the haircut pixie that Rihanna is wearing this 2021.

The Savage x Fenty website invites their customers to share their best photos with their garments. savagex.com

It is clear that both pieces were created to awaken your imagination and that of your partner, which we love. Remember that a very good way to keep the flame burning is to support yourself with super sexy lingerie and clothes.

Rihanna’s sexy lingerie is a sensation, even some sizes are out of stock. savagex.com

Although if you are looking for something much more revealing (yes, that is still possible), there is a line of panties with the bare bottom called ‘Bombshell Broderie Crotchless Lace Undie’, with a cost of $ 589 pesos.