Who is the Argentine cardiologist nominated as a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Medicine

The Argentine cardiologist Luis de la Fuente (89) was nominated as a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Medicine. The project was voted on Friday by the Superior Council of the University of La Rioja (UNLaR)

A person loved by all sectors and a doctor at the service of the community, are two outstanding values ​​of Luis de la Fuente (89), a scientist who always worked for the people, a Riojan who, as a premise, never stopped serving any Riojan.

The Argentine cardiologist from the province of La Rioja was nominated as a candidate for the Nobel Prize of Measurementto and began a path that will lead him to compete for the international award to be defined in 2022. The project was voted on last Friday by the Superior Council of the University of La Rioja.

It was from there that they mobilized the necessary resources to present the nomination proposal for the Nobel, considering it “Hero of the province” in health.

“Through this project It is intended to show the importance of the academic, professional and social life of Dr. Luis M. de La Fuente, who with great international prestige represents our province with great pride; That is why we believe it is extremely important to present this project, requesting the Honorable Superior Council of the House of Higher Studies UNLaR, propose the worthy doctor De La Fuente as a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Medicine pfor its relevant merits, and for its fruitful career, placed at the service of science and world society “, The approved project reads.

The cardiologist had already been nominated in 2005 for the award for Stanford University (California) . On this occasion, the University Hospital of that city gave the go-ahead to carry out the application project.

“It is a timely proposal for an illustrious Riojan like Dr. De la Fuente, internationally recognized physician as the world pioneer in invasive cardiology (since 1962), interventional cardiology (in 1965) and biointerventional cardiology (1999). In addition to having collaborated directly with the doctor René Favaloro, another priest, to found the Model Institute of Cardiology that operates in Buenos Aires ”, said the pediatrician Daniel Quiroga, promoter of the initiative.

René Falavoro and Luis De La Fuente, when they worked together

How did the proposal come about? The initiatives of candidacies to the Nobel they can come from different places, What scientific societies, universities and in the case of Luis de la Fuente, for having 400 scientific articles published in specialized journals and more than 50 awards .

The application was sent in October to Better advice. With approval the next step is for the Ministry of Education of the Nation I give you the endorsement. From there he would start his way to the Karolinska Institute (in Sweden), responsible for appointing each year the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

The proposal to De la Fuente was made by his son Héctor, because they first needed your consent. In an interview with InfobaeHe said: “It was a Saturday morning. Dad received the news with the tranquility that characterizes him but also with great emotion for his beloved province, by all the NOT and for our Argentine people. I see him wanting to give us all an immense joy, be it next year or when it has to be. It has an impressive world prestige ”.

In handwriting, one of the notes that René Favaloro used to leave Luis De La Fuente

Graduated from the National School “Joaquín V. González” from La Rioja, studied Medicine at the National University of Tucumán (at the dawn of the Faculty of Medicine of that House) and concluded said studies at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires (with Diploma of Honor in October 1958). Later, he emigrated to perfect himself in USA and managed to enter the Saint Vincent’s Hospital, in Portland, Oregon.

“I think that being nominated for such an award would already be great news for him. Either by the artificial artery created in the laboratory from cells of the skin itself or the discovery of the coronary sinus with Adrián Barceló, to name some of his achievements. The French Biologist Luc montagnier she was going crazy to meet him. He attended presidents, princes and gatekeepers because for him ‘under the skin we are all the same’. His countrymen were never charged. He is 89 years old, continues to operate and his pulse is not trembling. Hopefully he will live to be at least 105, like his aunt ”, said the son of the renowned Argentine doctor and clinical cardiologist.

It’s a long way and you think about From the source for next year’s Nobel edition, the winner of which will be announced in October 2022 and delivery will be made on December 10, the day Alfred Nobel died (1895), a Swedish industrialist whose last will, according to his testament, was that his fortune be used “to create a series of prizes for those who carry out the greatest benefit to humanity in physics , chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and peace ”.

KEEP READING:

Friends of the heart: the story of the doctor that Favaloro chose to fulfill his great dream

2021 Nobel Laureates in Medicine: the winners’ findings would allow the development of pain therapies

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Benjamin List and David MacMillan