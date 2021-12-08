WhatsApp with a third blue popcorn? This would happen if you take screenshot

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 08.12.2021 12:17:50





The third blue dove of WhatsApp could become a reality in 2022 and would be used to notify you when someone does screenshot to your conversation, in this way, it would be sought increase user privacy and security.

Although the news is not official yet, it is known that the most used instant messaging application in the world works every day on new functions so as not to leave people’s preferences and one of its weak points to improve is privacy, since in recent times it has been in the crosshairs.

What is the third popcorn for?

According to the alleged advances, the third blue dove will help inform users when a person does screenshot to your conversation, in this way it is sought protect the data and information you share with your contacts.

When will this new tool start?

At the moment it is still a rumor, but it is speculated that the new feature may be available next year, however, neither Meta, WhatsApp or WABeta Info have denied this information which is one of the most talked about messaging applications.

Six WhatsApp news in 2022

What is known is that WhatsApp will implement six new functions in 2022 What are they: Sign off, Reels on WhatsApp, Delete a message without time limit, Hide from selected contacts manually, Greater alternatives in privacy and Reaction to messages.