WhatsApp Plus: How to download the latest version of the apk step by step | Techno Doctor | Magazine

The alternate version offers other tools.

WhatsApp Plus is a hacked or altered version of the official application, whose APK version 18.40.0 of 2022 is now available. We tell you step by step how to enjoy the “improvements” offered by this instant messaging application.

WhatsApp Plus has a huge range of customization: more emojis, backgrounds, menus, new call options and video calls.

How to download apk 18.40.0 for WhatsApp Plus for free

WhatsApp Plus only works on Android mobile phones.

Delete the original WhatsApp application.

Search Google Chrome for version V17.50 of the application as an installation file.

Check the link on the page where we are going to download to avoid malware.

Once on the website, click on “Install WhatsApp Plus”. Accept the permissions to the browser so that it does not block the download.

Successfully downloaded WhatsApp Plus, add a phone number to link the contacts.

The modified version of the messaging service, owned by Facebook, was developed by a Spaniard known on the Internet as Rafalense. According to its creator, WhatsApp Plus is an update that “improves the WhatsApp application with which you will continue to have WhatsApp (identical), but fully customizable.”

The risks of using WhatsApp Plus

In the WhatsApp terms of service it is expressly indicated that “unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be capable of moving your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another, are altered versions of WhatsApp.” Because they violate user privacy and security standards. (I)