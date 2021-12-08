What will the return of the original cast of Jurassic Park look like?

The director of the new movie Jurassic park revealed some details about the return of the original cast to the franchise.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff goldblum starred in the first movie of Jurassic park in 1993, and almost 30 years later they have returned to be part of the cast of a film of the franchise, which is entitled Jurassic World: Dominion and is run by Colin trevorrow, who in an interview with Total Film (via Games Radar) revealed some details about his return:

“They will have the same screen time as the characters of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. They will not be together all the time but we will approach their stories equally, and you will have the feeling that they are all going to collide at some point, there is tension. It’s not structured like a typical Hollywood movie, but it works. ”

Long time no see

Yes OK Jeff goldblum had a cameo in the last tape of this franchise in 2018: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Sam neill and Laura dern they had not returned to these films since Jurassic park iii from 1997, so it will be a pleasant surprise to see the entire original cast reunite again.

For its part, Jurassic World: Dominion has planned its premiere for June 10, 2022, and in addition to the actors already mentioned, the cast will have the participation of Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith and Omar sy.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, are you excited Jurassic World: Dominion ?