What was the most searched by Chileans in 2021 on Google?
It’s already December and there are only weeks left to say goodbye to the year. For this, the retrospective lists of the best and most popular over the past 12 months. Between this, There are the most recurring searches on Google, where thousands of Chileans searched for their doubts in 2021.
After all, the famous search engine has become the favorite tool for solving all immediate problems. Thus, they include politics, recipes to make at home and some of the most iconic characters that marked the year.
What was the most searched by Chileans in Google 2021?
As every year, the popular search engine made a summary of the most popular terms throughout this year. What’s more, To make it even more specific, it was divided by country, thus revealing what Chileans searched for in 2021 on Google.
Among the most popular terms are some bonuses that mark life in a pandemic, such as IFE, Solidarity Loan and Middle Class Bond. In addition, the most popular trends of 2021, with words that marked as OnlyFans, TC, Pansexuality, Leprosy, Delta variant and others.
The most wanted trends
Without a doubt, the pandemic continues to be the most relevant topic for Chileans in Google 2021, along with the bonuses it brought. In addition, the national news and sports are marked.
- IFE
- Middle Class Bonus
- Servel
- America’s Cup 2021
- Temporary permit
- Mobility Pass
- I get vaccinated
- Chile elections 2021
- Solidarity Loan
- Vacation Permit
They left us
This year, as is often the case, the people who died also set the tone and were the most sought after.
- Tati penna
- Rafaella carra
- Thomas Vidiella
- Juan Pablo Mohor
- Humberto Maturana
- Luis Dimas
- Violeta Vidaurre
- Claudio “El Gitano” Valdés
- Jovino novoa
- Carlos Menem
Series
The best series also accompanied Chileans in 2021, who searched Google for their favorite productions.
- Loki
- You
- Luis Miguel, the series
- Chucky, the series
- Selena, the series
- Isabel
- High School Musical: The Series
- Bridgerton
- Van Helsing
- Inés del Alma Mía
Films
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- The Conjuring 3
- Luca
- Run
- Fast and Furious
- Alive
- Dune
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- I see you
- Radioactive
Recipes
- Ripped underwear
- sopaipillas
- Lemon pie
- Ramazzotti
- Pizza mass
- Mojito
- Roasted milk
- Waffles
- charquicán
- humitas
What is it
- PIMS
- What is TTP 11?
- Pansexual
- What is OnlyFans?
- Delta variant
- What is comorbidity?
- Pandora Papers
- What is TC?
- Leprosy
- What is parapetado?
Political scene
- Sebastian Sichel
- Gabriel boric
- Jose Antonio Kast
- Karina Oliva
- Yasna Provoste
- Franco Parisi
- Macarena ripamonti
- Pamela jiles
- Thomas Vodanovic
- Irací Hassler