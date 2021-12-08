What was the most searched by Chileans in 2021 on Google?

It’s already December and there are only weeks left to say goodbye to the year. For this, the retrospective lists of the best and most popular over the past 12 months. Between this, There are the most recurring searches on Google, where thousands of Chileans searched for their doubts in 2021.

After all, the famous search engine has become the favorite tool for solving all immediate problems. Thus, they include politics, recipes to make at home and some of the most iconic characters that marked the year.

What was the most searched by Chileans in Google 2021?

As every year, the popular search engine made a summary of the most popular terms throughout this year. What’s more, To make it even more specific, it was divided by country, thus revealing what Chileans searched for in 2021 on Google.

Among the most popular terms are some bonuses that mark life in a pandemic, such as IFE, Solidarity Loan and Middle Class Bond. In addition, the most popular trends of 2021, with words that marked as OnlyFans, TC, Pansexuality, Leprosy, Delta variant and others.

The most wanted trends

Without a doubt, the pandemic continues to be the most relevant topic for Chileans in Google 2021, along with the bonuses it brought. In addition, the national news and sports are marked.

IFE Middle Class Bonus Servel America’s Cup 2021 Temporary permit Mobility Pass I get vaccinated Chile elections 2021 Solidarity Loan Vacation Permit

They left us

This year, as is often the case, the people who died also set the tone and were the most sought after.

Tati penna Rafaella carra Thomas Vidiella Juan Pablo Mohor Humberto Maturana Luis Dimas Violeta Vidaurre Claudio “El Gitano” Valdés Jovino novoa Carlos Menem

Series

The best series also accompanied Chileans in 2021, who searched Google for their favorite productions.

Loki You Luis Miguel, the series Chucky, the series Selena, the series Isabel High School Musical: The Series Bridgerton Van Helsing Inés del Alma Mía

Films

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Conjuring 3 Luca Run Fast and Furious Alive Dune Godzilla vs. Kong I see you Radioactive

Recipes

Ripped underwear sopaipillas Lemon pie Ramazzotti Pizza mass Mojito Roasted milk Waffles charquicán humitas

What is it

PIMS What is TTP 11? Pansexual What is OnlyFans? Delta variant What is comorbidity? Pandora Papers What is TC? Leprosy What is parapetado?

Political scene