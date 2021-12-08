What to see today on TV? Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | TV

11.00 / Movistar Comedy

‘Babe, the brave little pig’

Babe, the Gallant Pig. USA-Australia, 1995 (90 minutes). Director: Chris Noonan. Performers: Magna Szubanski, James Cromwell.

A delicious fable that was a surprise in its day when it told the story of a pig who wants to become a shepherd. The magnificent stunts become one of the pillars of the performance and allow all the animals on a farm to chatter incessantly before the astonished eyes of the spectator. All this accompanied by a tight and sober staging work, and a succession of humorous situations that follow one another at a devilish pace. And if that was not enough, Babe the brave pig It also contains an undisguised critique of the distribution of society.

13.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Dangerous friendships’

Dangerous Liasons. EE USA, 1988 (114 minutes). Director: Stephen Frears. Performers: John liaiso Malkovich, Glenn Close, Michelle Pfeiffer.

Stephen Frears addresses the classic Choderlos de Laclos and transforms its epistolary structure into a linear story. Frears produces a work that delves into the cellars of power, ambition and careerism; Furthermore, it exacerbates the sexual tension between its characters, who use their power of seduction to thrive, tireless and voracious. In this way, and supported by the work of some memorable actors, he draws the portrait of a rotten society, devoted to feeding its monsters.

13.00 / Sundance

‘Cassandra’s dream’

Cassandra Dream’s. USA, 2007 (104 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Performers: Ewan McGregor, Colin Farrell.

The last film in Woody Allen’s so-called “English trilogy” went unnoticed in its day, but it is a masterpiece in which the filmmaker stops again at careerism and a crisis of conscience. Away from the intrigue of Match point and the comic intentions of Scoop, Allen proposes a plot that moves along the path of tragedy to investigate the torment of the sinner and lash out the desire for economic advancement. A sordid black drama that traps the petty bourgeois desires of two brothers and turns them into nightmares.

15.40 / Four

‘A place to dream’

USA, 2011 (125 minutes). Director: Cameron Crowe. Performers: Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson, Thomas Haden Church.

Cameron Crowe adapts the autobiographical book by Benjamin Mee, a journalist who decided to start a new life with the purchase and rehabilitation of the Dartmoor Zoo. A place to dream it soon becomes a usual self-improvement story, adorned by smug images bordering on kitsch. The story is somewhat animated thanks to the painstaking work of its leading partner.

16.15 / SyFy

‘Peter Pan, the great adventure’

United Kingdom, 2003 (108 minutes). Director: PJ Hogan. Cast: Jeremy Sumpter, Jason Isaacs. Rachel Hurd-Wood.

The director of the notables Muriel’s wedding and My best friend’s Wedding recovers the character created by JM Barrie and, without abandoning his adventurous component or some cute touches, enhances the dark elements of the original story, adds murkiness to his images and delves into the central dilemma of the work: to grow or not to grow, that is the question.

16.40 / COSMO

‘Million dollar Baby’

USA, 2004 (127 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Baruchel.

A masterpiece of Clint Eastwood, a film at the same time angry and desolate, emotional and tragic: Eastwood plunges into the world of boxing to portray three grieving characters. On million dollar Baby live a coach who longs for a lost daughter, a retired boxer and a young woman who dreams of succeeding in the ring. Images of Eastwood caress them as they pry into their longings and miseries and shape a majestic, out-of-the-box film. A memorable work by Hilary Swank rounds off the masterpiece.

17.35 / Movistar Classics

‘Easy Rider’

USA, 1969 (94 minutes). Director: Dennis Hopper. Performers: Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson.

It is very possible that, at the time, he did not intend it, but Easy rider it became the symbol of an entire generation. Dennis Hopper was behind the camera for the first time to film a low-budget work, in rough and rushed ways, which is further convulsed by its burden of open pessimism. Easy rider chases two unclassified and amoral protagonists drawn under the aesthetics of the western: although they don’t have horses they ride on the metal of their Harley Davidsons. On the way they meet the movement hippy and breathe the aromas of the generation beat, as they try to dodge the spears of a society that detests them.

18.50 / The 1

‘The bridges of Madison’

The Bridges of Madison County. USA, 1995 (128 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep.

The most exacerbated emotionality can still arise from expressive austerity in the commercial cinema arena. Clint Eastwood knows a lot about it: he didn’t need artifice to peer into the terrible life of Charlie Parker in Bird. Nor did he need gunman William Munny from Without forgiveness wasted pyrotechnics to overflow bitterness. The bridges of Madison is a gigantic film in which chance provokes the meeting of a globetrotting man and a housewife suffocated by her daily life. A passion will emerge between them that will make them feel alive while their romance, as beautiful as it is subtle, moves through a storm of emotions born of the spell that only cinema can create.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The Masque of the Red Death’

The Masque of the Red Death. United States, 1964 (87 minutes). Director: Roger Corman. Cast: Vincent Price, Hazel Court, Jane Asher.

A despotic prince locks himself in his castle with a group of nobles to isolate himself from the plague that is ravaging the region. Edgar Allan Poe’s extraordinary tale is brought to life thanks to the talents of Roger Corman. An essential film that dives into the abysses of terror with a class that all the fantastic films of the new century would already like for themselves.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘The last hit’

Heist. USA, 2001 (104 minutes). Director: David Mamet. Int .: Gene Hackman, Danny DeVito, Sam Rockwell, Rebecca Pidgeon.

David Mamet draws a thriller built on a network of spirals and deceptions, as ingenious as it is agitated. Mamet, who shows off her traditional skills as a screenwriter, addresses the adventures of a group of professional robbers who intend to face their latest job, amid masks and double games. The plot unfolds between threads of intrigue, debtors of classic film noir, and draws a sharp portrait of some characters on the edge, entrenched in the work of a memorable cast.

22.00 / COSMO

The end of the series ‘Motherland’ arrives

The hit British comedy Motherland, focused on the headaches that mothers and fathers of the 21st century face when raising their children, it premieres on COSMO the last two chapters of its third season. Motherland shows parenting as an unpredictable, imperfect and unique experience, as different as all the mothers and fathers who star in the series.

22.30 / Sundance

‘The Miserables’

United Kingdom, 2012 (160 minutes). Director: Tom Hooper. Cast: Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried.

The Boublil and Schönberg musical vibrates on the screen thanks to its monumental songs and the great work of its cast (all the performers sing themselves). She sins excessively, but shines in her simplest moments, like the overwhelming fixed shot in which Anne Hathaway plays I Dream a Dream.

22.30 / DMAX

The price of planet Earth

The documentary How much is planet Earth worth? It aims to make the definitive inventory of all the natural resources that exist on Earth and, in this way, put a price on what the planet has to offer. To do this, this documentary production counts how much humans have wasted throughout history and notes how many resources remain to be used. Metals and precious stones, mineral and agricultural resources … everything will be carefully accounted for.

22.45 / Antenna 3

‘The protected’ return

The Castillo family returns accompanied by their peculiar powers at the premiere of The Protected: The Return. Ten years have passed and the passage of time and a still unknown event were separating the clan. Now a grave threat looms and the family is thrown on another dangerous mission. Next, Antena 3 will broadcast the first two episodes of the series Thistle, that presents a generational portrait of those who were born in the nineties.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN in Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.