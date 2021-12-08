What Selena Gomez revealed about her friendship with Cara Delevingne

Selena Gomez had a series of interviews and revealed some details about what it was like to work with her friend Cara Delevingne, and it sounds like a lot of fun!

Selena and Cara will work together in the new season of the series Only Murders in the Building, where Cara Delevingne plays Alice, “a sophisticated expert in the world of art who is shrouded in mystery” according to Variety. In that same series, he shares credits with two great actors Steve Martin and Martin Shot (with whom he has recorded a couple of very funny TikToks).

Everything seems to indicate that the fun is not going to stop now that Cara has joined the production. “Yesterday we had our first day together… It’s a lot of fun,” said Gomez. “We were dying of laughter most of the time because we know each other so well.”

And speaking of TikToks, Selena took the opportunity to talk about her account and how much fun she has recording the mini videos for her fans: “” I think I’ve had a love-hate relationship with social networks … to actually use an application that … the coolest things you can see, from making food to dancing… What I personally find fun is cursing… I get dumber and I love doing that. I love making people laugh. “

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne’s friendship

Selena Gomez and Cara have been friends for a long time, although we do not know how they met, the first photos that are together were in during their July 2014 vacation in Saint-Tropez for the singer’s birthday.

Later they participated together in the video for ‘Bad Blood’ as part of Taylor Swift’s squad of friends and have repeatedly been photographed walking together or on the red carpet as when they attended the Gala organized by the Leonardo DiCaprio foundation.

In early November, they were caught on the kiss cam of a basketball game in New York, where they kissed and the whole internet went wild!

So surely now that Selena and Cara are back together, they must have a great time.

