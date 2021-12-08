What project will bring together Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt?

In their own way, they are successful and have enviable careers, but now they want to go further and join forces to come up with a common project that, at least, has the quality that they put on the circuits and on the filming, respectively. I’m talking about Oscar winner Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton, seven times Formula 1 world champion.

As reported by the American media ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Brad and Lewis are very close to unveiling a film project that, presumably, will have the motor world as its main theme. Of course, it is not known if Brad Pitt will put his face as an actor or as a producer.

In addition, the media is already talking about a battle for the rights of the film between great Hollywood giants such as Paramount, MGM, Sony or Universal and platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Disney. That battle, from what they say, is being fierce and that suggests that the film will be a blockbuster. At least that will be the intention, logically.

If the film finally revolves around Formula 1, it will have tough competition in the past since ‘Rush’, a film that told the mythical duel between Nicki Lauda and James Hunt with Daniel Brühl and Chris Hemsworth as main actors, set the bar very high . Also did Ford vs Ferrari with Cristian Bale and Matt Damon although in that case the theme was the races at Le Mans.