What players reported with Cruz Azul? With two casualties, he started the preseason towards Clausura 2022

Even with the Champion’s crown on, in his last week before meeting the new monarch of Mexican soccer, Cruz Azul returned to training this Tuesday to officially start his preseason heading to Clausura 2022, with enough time to find the best version of the team.

And it is that footballers put an end to their vacations two weeks to report in the La Noria facilities and put under the orders of the celestial technical director, Juan Reynoso, even in the middle of versions that suggest that the squad will suffer a large number of casualties for the next tournament.

It is so the footballers and coaching staff of Cruz Azul they were able to meet again and work in the first stage of the preseason with double sessions, in the facilities of The Ferris Wheel, where they will continue with training throughout the week before traveling the next Tuesday, December 14 to Cancun, Quintana Roo, to carry out strong practices in the beach.

Two casualties: What players reported with Cruz Azul?

The three gatekeepers said present: Jesus Corona, As captain and team leader, he reported smoothly at La Noria, as did Sebastian Jurado that remains firm in the team; while whatand Andrés Gudiño He arrived in the middle of the versions that link him with Chivas, but nothing formal, at the moment.

A drop in defense: Eight of the nine footballers that are registered as defenses on the MX League They returned to activities at La Noria this Tuesday, since Josué Reyes was the only one who did not show up; Julio Domínguez, José Martínez, Juan Escobar and Jaiber Jiménez as immovable of the establishment, like Pablo Aguilar, who will comply with the semester that remains of his contract in the club; while Adrián Aldrete, Alexis Peña and Luis Romo they remain in uncertainty.

10 of 10: All 10 midfielders returned to training, despite the fact that it is known that Orbelín Pineda live his last days as a celestial player; while Yoshimar Yotún He has not yet reached an agreement to renew his contract that expires in December. For his part Luis Mendoza, Rómulo Otero, Lucas Passerini They reported, despite the versions that put them out of the team, by not entering into plans. Roberto Alvarado, Ignacio Rivero, Alexis Gutiérrez,, Guillermo Fernández and Rafael Baca, firm at the moment.

A casualty up front: It is in this line where there is greater uncertainty regarding the continuity of the players, since none of the three who reported is sure of their permanence; the versions of the possible output of Jonathan Rodriguez gained strength in recent weeks, while it was confirmed that Walter montoya will not renew your contract, while for Bryan angle Other Liga MX teams have shown interest.

The only forward who did not report was Santiago Gimenez, due to his call to the Mexican National Team for the friendly match against Chile this Wednesday; the celestial youth squad is the only one who would remain firm in the team, despite the supposed interest he would have Chivas for bringing him into their ranks.