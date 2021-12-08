What crisis? Cardi B spends $ 30,000 on bags for her 2-year-old daughter

With only two years of life, the only daughter in common of Cardi B and Offset has a wardrobe that would be the envy of any ‘influencer’ in which it has designs from the most exclusive brands, such as Hèrmes, and which is constantly increasing.

His famous mother was just spent close to $ 30,000 in a single day of shopping and has spent this impressive figure solely on luxury accessories for his girl. Among her new treasures are three Chanel bags, at least three more from Dior and one from Dolce & Gabbana (she has also bought her earrings with the legendary Chanel logo and a pretty hair clip).

“This is what happens when God gives me the daughter that I had always wanted,” Cardi assured by way of excuse in the video that she has shared in her Stories showing her acquisitions. “I buy more things for her than for myself.”

You can send us bags over here if you want, Cardi

Although in the past it has been heavily criticized for dressing her little girl in clothes from the most sought-after designers, the music star refuses to feel guilty for shelling out so much money to create a dream wardrobe for Kulture because she is convinced that if a higher power has given her a “flesh-and-blood doll to dress up,” she has to be for a reason.

Let’s remember that not long ago, for Valentine’s Day, Offset gave his wife a golden cage of the Chanel brand adorned with sparkling stones, which he decided not to remove the label, so that all his followers could admire its price: $ 20,500. Thus, we imagine that spending 30,000 on 7 bags will even seem like a bargain.