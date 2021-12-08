Webb space telescope completes its fuel load, one more step

The Webb Space Telescope inside the cargo readiness facility at Europa’s spaceport in French Guiana, Nov. 26, 2021. Photo : ESA / CNES / Arianespace

Wearing special suits to protect themselves from toxic chemicals, a small team of mission specialists have completed the 10-day refueling for the next Webb space telescope. At last, the long overdue mission begins to feel real.

Refueling was completed on Dec. 3 at the payload preparation facility at the Europa spaceport in French Guiana, according to a release of the ESA. It’s an important milestone, as all that’s left is for mission specialists to mount the telescope on top of an Ariane 5 rocket, make some final adjustments, and then deploy it to the launch pad.

At the risk of cursing this international project, I must say that this is finally starting to feel a bit like a normal mission. The project has been plagued with problems, so the fueling, which happened without incident, seems like a small victory in itself. And indeed, fueling was only allowed after NASA researchers determined that the Webb was undamaged after a incident processing that caused a vibration to run through the entire structure.

The specialists who carried out the refueling had to wear suits of the Autonomous Atmospheric Protection Ensemble (SCAPE), to protect them from the highly toxic propellants: dinitrogen tetroxide oxidant and hydrazine.

Webb is a telescope, but he is also a spaceship. The next-generation observatory, built by NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency, will need fuel to make major course corrections following the separation of the Ariane 5 rocket. Unlike its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, Webb will not perform its I work in low Earth orbit. The sensitive infrared telescope needs a super cold environment, so it will be sent approximately 1.5 million kilometers, to the second Lagrange point (or L2). This special orbit around the Sun will keep Webb cool and aligned with Earth. A sun shield will protect your instruments from excessive heat and light.

The Webb will also need propellant to perform normal operations, such as relocating the observatory and managing its momentum in space. Webb will go to work approximately six months after launch, at which point we will finally witness the power of this fully armed and operational battle station… I mean, this infrared telescope. Like Hubble, Webb will make extensive observations of the solar system, the Milky Way, and distant galaxies, but it will be much more powerful and will likely reveal hidden details, such as the oldest galaxies in the universe and the atmospheric makeup of distant exoplanets.

The next step is to place Webb on top of Ariane 5 and secure it inside the rocket bonnet. From there, the rocket will be transported to the Final Assembly Building for the necessary final adjustments prior to launch. Actually we are just a few weeks of this historical moment, and soon it will be only a few days, then a few hours and finally minutes. It seems unreal, but we honestly won’t believe anything until we see this rocket head skyward.