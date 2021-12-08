We don’t want all users to be subscribers

Xbox Game Pass is a service that almost all players who try it stay subscribed for long periods of time. Since it began, millions of players remain loyal to Xbox Game Pass, veterans and newcomers share the benefits offered by the subscription service month by month and although it may seem that what matters most to Microsoft is that all users subscribe, Phil Spencer is clear that this is not his main objective.

For Phil Spencer Xbox Game Pass is not the main stone of his business model, he sees it more as an important part, but that overlaps with other equally important for the company.

Subscriptions are not the top priority for Phil Spencer

Xbox Game Pass is not the only goal of our strategy. We run a platform that revolves around multiple factors, so I don’t want every player in the game to be in the future. The Xbox ecosystem has Game Pass subscribers. I want people to always have the opportunity to make their own decisions. Like today, in the future some will want to continue buying the games we distribute and build their own library, while others just want to access them through Game Pass. Subscriptions allow you to have a continuous stream of income and this is something extremely relevant for any business, adding to the spikes in sales that are registered with the retail versions of the games. That is why I look to the future and think of a combination of these two approaches, it is not about privileging one or excluding the other. In our business, we do not rely solely on one number. Retail sales, commercial consoles, participation in the Xbox and Windows ecosystem, Game Pass subscribers, players streaming xCloud content… Let’s look at all of these factors together to understand how the business is doing.

