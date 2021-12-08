We can only play the campaign missions once in Halo Infinite

There are barely 24 hours until we can finally get the hang of the Halo Infinite campaign. The game, which in its day was designed to arrive together with both Xbox Series, has been a beggar for several months, but we finally have (almost) with us a firm candidate to be one of the best releases of 2021.

As you probably already know, this new installment in the Master Chief saga has an open world structure throughout most of the adventure, giving the player freedom to move around the map. However, it seems that the missions will be somewhat more “restrictive”, and we can only do them once.

Some Halo Infinite collectibles will be missable

From VGC they report that we can only play the main missions once per saved game, so if we want to play a specific one again we would have to do it from a new game. This could be a problem for those who enjoy completing the game 100%, since the first two missions have a more “classic” structure and we cannot return to the area where they take place.

Remember that you can enjoy the Halo Infinite campaign starting tomorrow the 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.