Vin Diesel went from cadenero to Hollywood star with this short film that impressed Steven Spielberg

Currently, the name Vin Diesel is recognized worldwide, it is even estimated that the actor has a fortune of more than $ 250 millionHowever, in the 1990s he became so desperate that he considered quitting acting and in his last attempt to achieve recognition he made a short film, which a couple of years later would help him achieve fame.

With 53 years of age, Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent, is considered one of the most recognized action actors of the moment, something that he achieved thanks to the saga Fast and Furious, where he has played the role of Dominic Toreto on nine occasions.

From an early age, Diesel was supported by his adoptive father to participate in theatrical productions and although later he decided to study Creative Writing at Hunter CollegeHe decided to abandon his career, because he wanted to try in the world of cinema.

But while he was getting a role, he had to work a bit of everything, he even worked as a club keeper, because he has always been someone with good muscles, which made it easier for him to take out drunkards.

Although in 1990 he had a small participation in the film Awakenings (Awakenings), starring Robert De Niro and Robin williamsThis was not enough to gain recognition, so he spent more than four years with nothing on his hands.

The short film that changed everything

In those four years in which he was looking in different places for an opportunity to act, Vin Diesel invested his time in writing the script, producing, directing and starring in a semi-bibliographic short film called “Multi-Facial“(1994), the one that turned out to be so good that it was selected in the Cannes Film Festival.

His work on the short film impressed most of the audience who saw him during the festival, however, there was one person in particular who was in awe of the work of Diesel: director Steven Spielberg.

By the end of 1996, Vin Diesel He was still waiting for the call that would change his life, which came that same year, when he received the invitation from Spielberg to participate with an important role in his next film that was titled Saving Private Ryan (Saving Private Ryan).

Production on the film began in 1997 and concluded a couple of months later, while the film was in post-production, Diesel He took the opportunity to launch a feature film for which he wrote the script and produced: “Strays“(1997), which was selected to compete in the Sundance Independent Festival.

The expected success

In 1998 it was released Saving Private Ryan, a film that turned out to be a great success with the public, but also for the academy, as it obtained 11 nominations for the Oscar, of which it won five, including Best Director and although it was nominated for Best Picture, the award was controversially won “Shakespeare in Love“.

Director Steven Spielberg wrote a role specifically for Vin Diesel for his film Saving Private Ryan. Photo: Special

The success of the movie Spielberg was reflected in the actors who starred in it, because among them was Vin Diesel, who had the role of Adrian Caparzo, which was written especially for him and his performance was so compelling that he started getting calls to participate in different productions.

However, the role that would lead him to obtain that fortune of more than 250 million dollars was The fast and the furious (Fast and Furious), whose ninth installment would have been released in the summer of 2020, but due to the pandemic it was scheduled for June 2021.

