Vin Diesel. Paul Walker’s daughter uploads photo with Fast & Furious actor

Action movie fans are looking forward to it more and more Fast and furious 9, a film that suffered multiple delays due to the covid-19 pandemic. A few weeks before the premiere, Meadow Rain, daughter of actor Paul Walker who in life played Brian O’Conner, boasted a photo with Vin Diesel and his daughter.

“Family“, the model wrote in the black and white photo in which both girls pose embracing the famous actor.

The photo already provoked more than 270 thousand likes and a thousand commentss, on the account of Meadow Walker, which already exceeds 2.5 million followers.

“All love, always, “commented Vin Diesel himself in the publication on the social network.

Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013 in a car accident, when Meadow was barely 15 years old; Now, it shows the great bond that he forged with Vin, a partner in multiple films in the saga, almost 8 years after what happened.

Likewise, Meadow Rain has taken advantage of his Instagram account to remember your father with photos of moments you shared together, where the constant is to remember how much you miss him.

When is Fast and Furious 9 released?

As for the upcoming movie to release, Fast and furious 9, you will be able to see it in Mexico from next Thursday, June 24. The premiere will be in theaters, and at the moment it has not been confirmed if it will reach any platform of streaming to see it from home.

Speaking of Brian O’Conner, he made an appearance during one of the movie trailers, which the director explained Justin Lin responding that the character is still alive within the franchise, and they will look for how to show their presence but always in a respectful way.

The cast of the film will feature many old acquaintances from the franchise, such as Vin Disel accompanied by Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron; while Sung Kang as he will return as Han and the big news is former wrestler John Cena in the role of Jakob Toreto, Dom’s brother.

