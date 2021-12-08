Vin Diesel begs Dwayne Johnson to take part in ‘Fast and Furious’ finale

Lto saga ‘Fast and Furious’ comes to an end. The tenth installment will put the closure to history and Vin Diesel, actor who plays Dominic Toretto, wants to have Dwayne johnson whatever. In fact, The Rock he put himself in the shoes of Luke Hobbs, with a key role from the fifth film.

But there is a problem. Their relationship is very weakened and Dwayne johnson He has already stated publicly that he does not intend to participate in the series again. “I wish you luck in the next movies in which I will not be,” said the actor during the promotion of ‘Jungle Cruise’.

The publication has been very well received by the followers. In fact, it already has more than a million likes. It is clear that the fans of the saga await the reunion between Dominic Toretto and Luke Hobbs, two of the most acclaimed characters in ‘Fast and Furious’.

Vin Diesel He wants me to change his mind and, for this, he has dedicated an emotional message to him through social networks. “As you know, my children refer to you as all Dwayne at home and you always send us good wishes on the appointed days. Now the time has come “, he reflected.

Diesel has appealed to his feelings to have his presence in the cast. “I say this out of love. You must introduce yourself. Don’t leave the franchise idle because you have a very important role to play. Hobbs It cannot be interpreted by anyone else, “he concluded.

News of the Covid-19 vaccine in Mexico:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state