Videos of Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt with an impressive dance come to light

The actress Angelina Jolie 46 product has six children of her relationship with her former partner, Brad Pitt. Shiloh is the first biological heiress who had acclaimed Hollywood star with blonde. The truth is that 15 year old now causes furor in the network for performance with dance.

Angelina and Shiloh and her other children. Source: instagram @shiloh_joliepitt_

On more than one occasion, Shiloh It has been captured by the flashes of the paparazzi who try to record everything that the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad PittAttending dance classes at an academy in the city of Los Angeles. In the opinion of hours of practice they have made it clear that the girl has talent for dancing.

Angelina and Shiloh. Source: instagram @shiloh_joliepitt_

For Shiloh dance is not just a hobby since she is disciplined and constant with her classes and shares her skills in a group. In one of the videos you can see the girl putting into practice a modern choreography to the rhythm of the song “Good Ones” by the British singer Charli XCX.

On another occasion, Shiloh She dances with her dance partners to the song “Get Ur Freak On” by Missy Elliot. He does it with a look of sports pants and a black hoodie, something that gives a rap vibe to the choreography that he carries out with great dexterity.

Needless to say that his mother, Angelina Jolie She is very proud of her daughter and supports her in this artistic facet with which she shapes her future. A few weeks ago the two posed together on the red carpet during the presentation of the Marvel movie called Eternals in which Jolie is the protagonist.