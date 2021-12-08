Uric acid: 5 key infusions to avoid

Uric acid arises as a result of the breakdown of purines found in the human body, although it can also arise and increase thanks to the ingestion of foods that contain these substances. Its high level in the body can cause serious consequences for the Health of the subject, therefore it is vitally important to maintain certain habits and avoid drinking 5 infusions keys, since it could cause some cardiovascular disease or a so-called gout.

Gout is a disease characterized by the accumulation of purines in the form of crystals in the joints and also in the thumb of the foot, causing pain and swelling in the affected region. This problem of Health caused directly by the uric acid supposes an increase in the possibilities of suffering a cerebrovascular accident, for example. Therefore, it is necessary to reduce the risk of the disease through the intake of recommended medications, achieve healthy habits and avoid 5 infusions keys.

The treatment indicated to decrease the levels of uric acid It is focused on modifying a series of habits to maintain the values ​​of this substance. In this context, experts in the field suggest not to drink infusions marked by their high sugar content, carbonated soft drinks, industrial juices, whiskey and vodka.

Once known these 5 infusions keys to keep control of the uric acid and guarantee a good HealthIt is necessary to talk about wine, since it is considered a healing drink and also one that causes serious consequences in the body, depending on the daily amount that is ingested.

Photo: Pixabay

Consequently, health professionals They suggest that if you drink wine, it must be red. The argument is that this varietal contains less amount of purines in its composition, therefore it will decrease the uric acid in the body. However, this recommendation will depend on the preparation of the wine infusion.