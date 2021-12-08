Updating the Google Play Store is easier than ever with this new button

The Google Play Store updates itself, although it has long been possible to “force” the search for updates to see if there is a new version available, as long as you know the trick. The latest version of Google Play makes it easier with a more explicit button to check for updates.

Until now, if you wanted Google Play to look for a new version available to download, you had to go to the settings and tap on version number, as if it were some kind of easter egg. Now this changes to a button that clearly says Update Play Store.

Is there a Google Play Store update?

The Google Play app store is not on Google Play, rather it updates a bit on its own. If you want to “force the machine”, you can from the store settings check if there is a new version. If so, it will be downloaded “soon”.

What has changed now is the way of doing it. Until now, checking for Google Play updates from Google Play was exclusive to who knew the trick of playing on the version nameSince there was nothing to indicate that doing so would do precisely that. It’s relatively common for pounding version numbers into Google apps to reveal an Easter egg (or developer options), but not to check for updates.

This changes in the most recent versions of Google Play, where the button is included in the same version section Update Play Store, which does the exact same thing. In fact, you can also keep tapping on the version number to have it check for the update.

What will happen next has not changed. It will show you a “Google Play Store is up to date” or “A new version of Google Play Store will be downloaded and installed” message, as appropriate. Remember that you can always update Google Play from the APK file, in case this search tells you that there is no new version but it is available, which happens frequently.

