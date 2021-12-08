Unimaginable: the hidden story between a young Leonardo DiCaprio and Sharon Stone

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood, his more than productive union with Martin Scorsese and some films already considered cult in his catalog such as “The Origin”, “Django unchained” or “Once upon a time in … Hollywood ”Have been adding achievements to his vast resume, giving him the status of Hollywood star.

The long-awaited and deserved Oscar resisted him for a long time and finally came as best actor with “The Revenant” in 2015. Both specialized critics and movie fans around the world have often agreed that this should have been the second Oscar Award for best actor for DiCaprio, should have been the first in recognition of his role as Jordan Belfort in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” What few fans know is the story of when he was hired by Sharon Stone in his early years.

Already in the 90 ‘when he began his career, he knew how to choose his roles well. In his first Oscar nomination for “Who Does Gilbert Grape Love?” (1993) and the premieres of “Romeo and Juliet” (1996) and the phenomenon “Titanic” (1997), DiCaprio was nominated in three films in 1995: “Diary of a rebel”, “Fast and deadly” and “Lives to the limit.”

In the movie “Fast and Deadly” it was where he coincided with Sharon stone. Directed by Sam Raimi, in said film Leonardo Dicaprio brings the character of Billy The Kid to life. The actress tells in her book “The Beauty of Living Twice” that she herself paid the salary of DiCaprio after TriStar Pictures, the studio behind the film, will refuse to hire him.

In this regard, the actress states: “This boy called Leonardo Dicaprio he was the only one who nailed her at the audition “and adds:” In my opinion, he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father to love him while he died on the scene. “

Sharon stone she recalled being told why she preferred a stranger and commented: “Getting to be a producer as an actress was often a ‘vanity deal’, they paid you for the position but you had to shut up and get out of their way.” And he added: “The study told me that if I wanted him so much, I could pay him with part of my own salary. So I did.”