Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to include Tom Holland movie ticket

A few hours ago a lot of information related to U came to lightncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a package that includes the remastered versions of the fourth installment of the franchise and the spin-off The lost legacy. So, we already know its official release date and other important details.

Additionally, PlayStation confirmed on its official blog that users who buy a copy of the collection or acquire the paid upgrade will be able to win a free ticket for the next film of Uncharted starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Sophia Taylor Ali. Mind you, there are some important restrictions that are worth noting.

How to get a free Uncharted movie ticket?

To begin with, users who want to win a free ticket must necessarily purchase Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection via the PlayStation Store. This means that purchases in retail stores will not be valid for the promotion.

Interested people must buy the collection or the paid upgrade before next February 3. Last, and most importantly, the promotion is valid only for residents of the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia. If these requirements are met, the ticket will be emailed around February 9.

Fortunately, PlayStation commented on its blog that there could be news in the future from more participating countries. With a bit of luck, it is possible that the promotion will also reach Mexico. We cross our fingers for the latter to happen.

But tell us, are you looking forward to the new tape of Uncharted? Let us read you in the comments.

You will find more information about this Naughty Dog franchise by clicking here.

