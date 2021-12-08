Ubisoft ventures into the world of NFTs with content for one of its worst games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Ubisoft is a company whose only mantra is to make money at all costs and that is why they are willing to experiment. Now they are doing it by venturing into the world of NFTs with content for one of the worst games ever released.

Through its YouTube channel, Ubisoft announced the Ubisoft Quartz Beta. This is what they define as a new experience designed for their players to collect NFTs that they describe as “playable and energy efficient.”

Each of Ubisoft’s NFTs will be called Digits and their debut will be on Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. There players will be able to purchase unique digital collectibles that will serve as skins for their characters or weapons. The Digits will be sold as limited editions and each one will be unique in having a serial number engraved on the item. It is worth mentioning that Ubisoft promises that each Digits will remember the names of all its owners “for years.”

An important point is that Ubisoft will allow you to sell your Digits whenever you want so that you can buy others. Of course, at the moment it is unknown what the payment methods or the price of these collectibles will be.

It should be noted that the Quartz Beta is only available in select countries.

We must be honest: that Ubisoft chose Ghost Recon: Breakpoint as his first game with NFT we are not surprised in the least. In our review we told you that it seemed that their design decisions were made with a raffle full of monetization ideas. To that we must add that the game passed with much more pain than glory, so if its implementation of NFTs turns out to be controversial, it will be in a game that very few care about.

We will have to keep track of NFTs in video games

It will certainly be interesting to keep track of what Ubisoft is proposing. There is no question that NFTs have the potential to be a revolution if well implemented. There is also no doubt that there are a lot of profiteers who use them to scam by promising heaven and delivering nothing. We will see if this technology manages to earn a place in gaming in a way that brings advantages to gamers and does not leave a huge environmental footprint.

In case you don’t know very well what the heck NFTs are, we leave you a video that explains a bit of this world:

Related Video: What are NFTs and why is everyone losing their minds over them?

And you, what do you think about the implementation of NFTs in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to Ubisoft. On the other hand, here you will find all coverage of the world of NFTs.