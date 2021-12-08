UANL withdraws evaluation 70-70 at the Faculty of Medicine

Millennium Digital

Monterrey / 06.12.2021 18:38:02





After protesting against the 70/70 evaluation form, the medical students of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León managed to reverse this method, however, this Monday they also held demonstrations.

Through a publication on the social networks of the Faculty of Medicine, the decision was made known by its directors.

“They are informed that the previous evaluation form is preserved to obtain the final grade of the learning units that were affected by the changes in the August-December 2021 semester. This means averaging 70 between theory and practice according to the weighting of each learning unit ”, says the document.

At the same time, the statement explains that they recognize the psychological impact of students during the covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the reversal, this Monday the students protested, arguing that they want the cessation of the evaluation method to be final and not just for one semester.

In addition, they mentioned through their social networks that they will not stop the fight until the director Edelmiro Perez Rodriguez faces the demonstration, signing a binding agreement between the administration of the Faculty and representatives chosen by the students themselves where undertake to comply point by point with the demands in the request form.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. the students blocked Gonzalitos Avenue for five minutes.