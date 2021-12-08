Tri renewed of ‘Tata’ Martino boasts six different nationalities

The game that Mexico will hold against Chile will serve for coach Gerardo Martino to test various players, where there will be six different “nationalities”

Gerardo Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team, summoned an alternative team of 23 players to face the friendly match against Chile. In the list of the ‘Tata’ presented there are six nationalities, in addition to the Mexican, there are elements that have the American, Argentine, Chilean, Canadian and English.

Marcelo Flores received his first call with the Major Mexican National Team. Imago7

Of the 23 footballers called up by ‘Tata’ Martino, five have more than one nationality, where Marcelo Flores from Arsenal stands out with 18 years of age that, in addition to the Mexican, because of his father, he has the Canadian, where he was born, and the English, by inheritance from his mother and is where he has lived since childhood.

The remaining four only have two nationalities. Benjamín Galdames was born on February 24, 2001 in Mexico City, at which time his father, Pablo Galdames, from Chile, played for Cruz Azul, so the 20-year-old attacker has both nationalities. However, he has leaned towards El Tri, despite the fact that La Roja included him in the preliminary list for the friendly match on Wednesday.

The other case is that of Santiago Giménez, who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in April 2001, but the career of his father, Christian Giménez, took him to Mexico, where he has lived since 2004, the year in which the ‘Chaco’ signed with Veracruz.

Julián Araujo and Efraín Álvarez are Mexican Americans. They were both born in the United States, but they have a Mexican father. Álvarez was in the lower teams of the two countries. However, since the U-15 he has been with El Tri; While Araujo took all his process with the stars and stripes, he even played a friendly duel with the oldest until he announced in October that his decision was to represent the Aztec team.