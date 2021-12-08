Traveler questionnaires will soon be eliminated from airports: López-Gatell

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell announced that the health questionnaires that are asked of travelers at airports will be removed soon, as it considers that they are not useful for detecting cases of COVID-19.

At the end of the morning press conference on Tuesday, December 7, the Undersecretary of Health was questioned about its implementation and stated that said questionnaires were implemented by a suggestion of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT).

“The questionnaires have never shown scientific usefulness, some state secretariats made proposals like these, but they have not been shown to be useful and possibly interfere with the efficiency of the transportation process.” Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

López-Gatell pointed out that it is already analyzed to withdraw the questionnairess because in addition to not being useful, get in the way of travel dynamics.

López-Gatell stated that they would be removed in less than a month or so. Photo: Cuartoscuro / Illustrative

He added that perhaps in less than a month the questionnaires at airports.

López-Gatell announces start of vaccination with booster dose

This Tuesday began the vaccination plan that includes booster for adults aged 60 years and over in various entities of the country; Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

“People aged 60 years and over will be revaccinated, they will be invited to be vaccinated with an additional dose, it is not a second scheme, it is just an additional dose. What we will use will be the AstraZeneca vaccine in all cases, regardless of the primary vaccination schedule ”. Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

What else is there to know about booster shots?

In addition, the Undersecretary of Health announced the changes in the National Vaccination Plan As part of the technical considerations of the World Health Organization (WHO) strategic advisory group:

The reinforcement application begins for people 60 years and over

There is insufficient evidence to apply reinforcement generally

Completing the schematics should be prioritized

The additional dose can be of any vaccine