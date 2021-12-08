Tom Holland on Robert Downey Jr: “I’m blatantly stealing his style”

Thanks to his participation as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Tom Holland has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today. Due to this media pressure, it is very likely that the actor has decided to follow in the footsteps of his colleague and mentor, Robert Downey Jr.

NO SHAME

During the GQ magazine event to celebrate “Men of the Year”, the protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home, admitted that he is copying the style of the protagonist of Iron Man, and as old-fashioned as it sounds, he is not ashamed to recognize it.

“Listen, (Robert Downey Jr.) is a very elegant man, so stealing his style is not the worst thing in the world. The glasses, the suit, the hair, everything. I love him to pieces, he is a charming guy, he He’s been a great role model for me over the years. So yeah, I’m definitely stealing his style blatantly, “Holland expressed.

SPIDER-MAN AS TONY STARK

As if that were not enough, the actor pointed out that he would love for his character to look much more like Iron Man, not only because of the great legion of fans he has, but also because he is one of the brilliant minds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an honor. for any disciple of Tony Stark’s legacy.

“I love this character more than anything, this character has changed my life. I have a relationship with my fans that is so wonderful that I couldn’t ask for it to be better. But I want to do the best for the character. If it’s time for me to I quit and the next person does, I’ll do it with pride, “said Holland.

“If I could be the Iron Man of the next Spider-Man or young Spider-Woman, that would be great. But at the moment, all I have to think about is the character and what is best for Peter Parker,” he concluded. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens on the national billboard on Thursday, December 16.

