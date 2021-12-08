Tom Holland and Zendaya, protagonists of Spider-Man, spoke of their courtship: “It was wonderful” | Entertainment

Zendaya and Tom Holland garnered attention during the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home) in London. Just a week ago, they confirmed their romance and now they talked about what it means to know love at work.

“Working with Zendaya has been wonderful, working with Jacob (Batalon) has been fantastic, Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, the list goes on and on and on. Zendaya and Jacob especially are my family and I love them bit by bit and I am very lucky to have worked with both of them“said Tom.

Their love goes beyond the cinema screens and, although it is not known how long they have been a couple, what is clear is that they have worked together since 2017, when Spider-Man: Homecoming was released. ).

“I met Tom holland , so I’ll be incredibly grateful to Spider-Man for that. He’s obviously very talented and a lovely person and I couldn’t imagine anyone being our Spider-Man because he deserves it… So being able to share this and grow together has been an honor, “stated Zendaya.

Tom Holland also confirmed that he will play movie star Fred Astaire in his new movie.

“The script arrived a week ago. I have not read it yet, they have not given it to me. I know that Amy Pascal has the script, she contacted me by Facetime before,” said the British actor.

We will see this movie love from December 17 in Spider-Man: No Way Home.