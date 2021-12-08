Today’s matches: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live the match of Day 6 of the Champions League

42 ‘BAY 2-0 BAR | GOLAAAAAZOOOO OF SANÉÉÉÉ !!! Tolisso yields to Leroy Sané and without anyone to press him, the German, aims, shoots and scores a goal from outside the area.

39 ‘BAY 1-0 BAR | We entered the final stretch of the match and if it was already difficult for Barcelona to score a goal, two seems almost impossible. We will see if Xavi finds a way from the bench.

36 ‘BAY 1-0 BAR | DEMBÉLÉÉÉÉ !!! The Frenchman takes a left-footed shot at a low angle and the ball goes to the side of Manuel Neuer’s goal. The culés are staying out of the Champions League.

33 ‘BAY 1-0 BAR | GOOOOOOL OF BAAAYEEERN !!! Leroy Sané filters the ball for Robert Lewandowski, who holds the ball inside the area against Piqué, takes a cross and Müller heads in the small area to score the goal.

32 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | MUSSIAAAALAAA !!! Headed shot from the young German who managed to brush against Piqué, but Ter Stegen reacted and kept the ball.

30 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | The first modification of the encounter is made. Mingueza enters through Jordi Alba and now, Xavi will have to rethink the entire game plan because it is man by man, with very different characteristics.

27 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | Jordi Alba will not be able to continue. The Spanish side touches the back of his right thigh and stretches out on the grass. Mingueza prepares to enter.

26 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | The minutes continue to pass and Barcelona cannot find a way to open the scoring. Note that it seems that Jordi Alba is complaining on the pitch.

23 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | Memphis Depay takes a hard blow from Upamecano and there is bad news for the Catalans because Benfica has just scored 2-0. The pressure will begin to arrive at the culés.

20 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | DEMBÉLÉÉÉÉÉ !!! The Frenchman takes a powerful shot, but escapes well above Neuer’s goal. The lack of aim continues to afflict the culés.

17 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | Bayern were weaving a great play, but Piqué saves and also, the offside is marked. In addition, Benfica has just scored a goal, so the tie does not serve the Catalans.

15 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | We arrived at the first quarter of an hour of the meeting and Barcelona are facing Bayern Munich at home. Be careful, that the match between Benfica and Dinamo is also key because if the Portuguese win, the Catalans are more obliged to add the three points.

12 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | The minutes continue to advance and Barcelona looks with more generation of plays, but that last touch is missing to crown the possession of the ball.

9 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | We are about to reach the first ten minutes of the meeting and by the way, there are no people in the stands because in Germany the restriction measures due to the pandemic returned.

6 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | De Jong takes a shot from outside the area, but Neuer easily gets the ball. So far, the meeting is more even than expected.

3 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | UUUUFFFF !!!! Sergio Busquets becomes the first caution of the match for a foul on the edge of the area, after Sané’s escape.

0 ‘BAY 0-0 BAR | VAMONOOOOOOS !!! The match starts at the Allianz Arena. Barcelona moves the ball from the center of the field in their yellow away uniform, while Bayern plays in their red home clothes.

BAY-BAR | We are just minutes away from the match in Munich. There is no more left for Barcelona. It all comes down to these ninety minutes to save the season in the Champions League.

BAY-BAR | Bayern Munich is already out to warm up on the Allianz Arena court. It should be noted that they are undefeated against Barcelona at home in their last five games.

BAY-BAR | Sergio Busquets will be fulfilling 650 official matches with the Barcelona shirt. One of the historical figures of Catalan and Spanish football, who has won everything.

BAY-BAR | This is what the Allianz Arena looks like with a temperature of -1 °. Note that the Bavarians have won the last three matches against the Catalans, the longest streak of any team against the Blaugranas.

BAY-BAR | Xavi surprises with Sergiño Dest as the starting right winger (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Araújo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Dest, Depay, Dembélé.

Bayern confirmed lineup

BAY-BAR | Julian Nagelsmann saves us nothing despite the fact that Bayern will advance in first place (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Davies, Suele, Upamecano, Pavard; Musiala, Tolisso; Sané, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Forecast for today’s game

BAY-BAR | Although Barcelona is the one forced to win, Bayern Munich are favorites as they could take advantage of the spaces. Even the Teutons are at the top in the bets even if they play without fans.

Good afternoon and welcome to the minute by minute of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, corresponding to the matchday 6 of the Champions League group stage, from the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. My name is Miguel Bárcena and I will be taking you all the actions of this meeting.

For the culés there is no tomorrow. They need a win to advance to the next round, otherwise Benfica could snatch that spot from them should they beat Dinamo, so this will be a kill or die match.

Join us for the next few hours in this minute by minute of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

